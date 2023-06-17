Tech
Instagram Broadcast Channels: How To Add Music On Instagram Notes?
(CTN NEWS) – Instagram users can now add 30-second music snippets to Instagram Notes, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
You can now post 30-second clips of your favorite music to Notes on Instagram, Thanks to my girls, my musical tastes have improved. Zuckerberg announced on his Instagram Meta Channel.
Users could only use text and emojis to communicate their ideas in 60 characters when Instagram Notes first launched last year.
How To Add Music On Instagram Notes?
- Open Instagram and swipe to the left or tap the inbox icon in the top right corner to go to your DMs
- Tap your profile picture in the top left corner
- Type your message. You can enter text, emoji or tag someone. Tap the music icon.
- Browse or search for a track. Tap the play icon to preview. Tap the track to attach it.
- Swipe on the slider to choose the start point, then tap Done.
- Tap the track to change it. Tap the trash icon to remove it. Tap Shared with… to switch between Followers you follow back or Close Friends. Once you’re happy with it, tap Share.
- You’ll see your new Note in the top left corner. Tapping it will play the track and show you more options to replace the Note or remove it.
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels
The broadcast channels functionality was also introduced by Instagram globally. The tool will allow millions of producers a new option to interact directly and widely with their fans, claims the photo sharing platform.
“In February, we started experimenting with broadcast channels on Instagram to support creators in strengthening their relationships with their followers.
Creators can invite all of their followers into broadcast channels, a public one-to-many communications platform, and publish text, video, and photo updates there, according to a statement from Meta.
Additionally, creators can use voice notes to discuss their most recent developments and behind-the-scenes experiences. They can even make polls to get input from fans.
Followers can respond to material and cast ballots in polls, but only producers can send messages through broadcast channels, according to the company.
How To Join A Broadcast Channel On Instagram?
- Access the broadcast channel link via a creator’s Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel.
- Tap “Join broadcast channel.” People who are not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so.
- After joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share a link to their favourite creators’ broadcast channels so friends can follow and join.
