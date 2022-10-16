Guide to Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day

(CTN News) – It has finally been announced that Pokémon Go’s Litwick Community Day is going to take place on October 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. according to the time in your area.

There will be a great opportunity to pick up candy for your Chandelure, a powerful fire- and ghost-type Pokémon, and find a Shiny Litwick for your collection at this time.

Additionally, some Timed Research will be available during the event that will reward you with up to five Unova Stones,

Which will be required to evolve Litwick into Chandelure once the event is over.

There is also an optional Special Research ticket for $0.99 that allows you to unlock “Trick of the Light” and get more Litwick and candy as well.

CAN YOU TELL ME WHERE I CAN FIND A SHINY LITWICK?

During Community Days, according to research conducted by the Pokémon community site The Silph Road,

The rate of finding Shiny Pokémon goes about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, there should be quite a few Shiny Pokémon you can get your hands on.

The best way to catch a Shiny Litwick is to quickly tap each Litwick, check for Shiny ones, then run from any that aren’t Shiny if you don’t have any Poké Balls or time to use them.

As a matter of fact, Litwicks that you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so you’ll be able to tell which Litwicks have already been checked based on the position of your player.

How many total Pokémon are there?

The franchise revolves around 923 (with more to come in future games) fictional species of collectible monsters, each having unique designs, skills, and powers.

Conceived by Satoshi Tajiri in early 1989, are fictional creatures that inhabit the fictional Pokémon World.

SEE ALSO:

Is Scorn Exclusive To Xbox?