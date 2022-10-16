Connect with us

Gaming

The Minecraft Camel: What We Know So Far
Published

15 seconds ago

on

The Minecraft Camel: What We Know So Far

(CTN News) – We’re taking a Minecraft camel tour. Despite the fact that the Minecraft 1.20 update is still in the works, we have an oasis of information regarding the newest cute and derpy mob.

This mob will populate Minecraft’s deserts, bringing life and diversity to the endless hills of sand and occasional cactus.

Furthermore, they are absolutely adorable and the perfect floppy-eared companion for your latest creation. As the Minecraft camel nears release, here is what we know so far.

Can you tell me what Minecraft camels do?

As it wanders the desert sands and clusters in desert villages, the new camel will join the exclusive group of desert dwellers.

Besides serving as a four-legged scenery, the camel will also be a member of several exclusive clubs.

In addition to being one of the cutest animals that can sit, the camel offers a few other more important advantages.

What’s even more exciting is that the camel is the first animal in Minecraft that you can ride with a friend, joining animals such as the horse, pig, and llama. With their unique size and capacity to carry multiple riders, the Minecraft camel allows you to take a friend along for the ride.

These bags are ideal for long sightseeing excursions, as well as for bringing back your latest mining haul with a friend.

Furthermore, the camel will have a “unique riding experience” and will be able to dash horizontally across ravines or rivers, rather than jumping vertically like horses.

According to Mojang, mounts make excellent desert battle mounts since certain mobs cannot reach them to attack.

