Connect with us

Tech

Indie Game Norco Has Been Postponed Indefinitely For PS5, PS4
Advertisement

Tech

In Scorn, There Are Several Ways To Heal

Tech

Is Scorn Exclusive To Xbox?

Tech

Google Chrome And Android Versions Of The Password-Killer Tool Are Available

Tech

World Of Warcraft Dragonflight Pre-Patch Event Is Ready For Testing

Tech

Why Do You Need CDN for Your Website?

Tech

Top 10 Avatar Maker to Make Free Avatars Online

Tech

Bremont Supernova Watch Is Set To Cause a Stir

Tech

Android Studio For Beginners: A Step-by-Step Guide

Gaming Tech

Casino Technology and Apps

Tech

6 Benefits Convert PDF to Word for Your Business

Tech

Top 5 Image Repair Tools for Windows and Mac

Tech

Proxies for Social Networks. What are They for and Which Ones to Use?

Tech

Finally, Apple Music Is Available On Xbox One

Tech

Pokémon Sword And Shield Is Coming To GameStop

Tech

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Hands-On: Same As Ever, But Faster

Tech

Hunt: Showdown Expands with Update 1.10

Tech

Intel Teases NUC 13 Extreme 'Raptor Canyon'

Tech

Among Us VR Release Date, Gameplay, And Details

Tech

Prime Day Deals On LG's 42-Inch C2 OLED TV

Tech

Indie Game Norco Has Been Postponed Indefinitely For PS5, PS4

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 min ago

on

Indie Game Norco Has Been Postponed Indefinitely For PS5, PS4

(CTN News) – It seems that we may have to wait a little bit longer before we can play the indie hit Norco before we can get our hands on it.

Raw Fury has just announced that the release date of their point-and-click adventure game on consoles has been delayed due to the delay in the release of the console version of the game.

It has not yet been announced when the new date will be announced, but I hope it will not be too far away from now.

In spite of the fact that it was supposed to be released on October 20th, we will have to wait a little longer before we can finally see what all the fuss is about before we can finally see what all the fuss is about.

If you are unfamiliar with Norco, it is a narrative adventure game that is set in a grim sci-fi version of Louisiana, if you don’t want to know more.

During the game, you play a character whose brother has disappeared after the death of your mother, and you are trying to find him.

In the wake of your mother’s death in New Orleans, you are searching for answers along with a cyborg security agent who is also searching for answers.

It would be great if a new release date could be announced as soon as possible.

Can you tell me if you are looking forward to playing Norco when it is released? Feel free to leave us a comment below and let us know what you think.

SEE ALSO:

World Of Warcraft Dragonflight Pre-Patch Event Is Ready For Testing

Is Scorn Exclusive To Xbox?

In Scorn, There Are Several Ways To Heal
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop