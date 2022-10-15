Indie Game Norco Has Been Postponed Indefinitely For PS5, PS4

(CTN News) – It seems that we may have to wait a little bit longer before we can play the indie hit Norco before we can get our hands on it.

Raw Fury has just announced that the release date of their point-and-click adventure game on consoles has been delayed due to the delay in the release of the console version of the game.

It has not yet been announced when the new date will be announced, but I hope it will not be too far away from now.

In spite of the fact that it was supposed to be released on October 20th, we will have to wait a little longer before we can finally see what all the fuss is about before we can finally see what all the fuss is about.

If you are unfamiliar with Norco, it is a narrative adventure game that is set in a grim sci-fi version of Louisiana, if you don’t want to know more.

During the game, you play a character whose brother has disappeared after the death of your mother, and you are trying to find him.

In the wake of your mother’s death in New Orleans, you are searching for answers along with a cyborg security agent who is also searching for answers.

It would be great if a new release date could be announced as soon as possible.

Can you tell me if you are looking forward to playing Norco when it is released? Feel free to leave us a comment below and let us know what you think.

