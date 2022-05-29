Google Working On Snore & Cough Detection Feature For Android/Pixel Smartphones: Report

(CTN News) – Google previously released heart rate and respiratory rate tracking features on its devices. The smartphone’s rear and front cameras are used to measure minute changes in the skin and upper body to estimate the heart rate and respiratory rate, respectively. The company is now testing on-device cough and snore detection for Android and Pixel users.

The tech publication 9To5Google has decompiled the latest version of Google Health Studies. The publication found code strings in the application which appeared to suggest the presence of the ‘Sleep Audio Collection.’ As a feature, Sleep Audio Collection is only available to Google Employees. A company is developing a feature that uses the microphone on a smartphone to record audio for monitoring users’ snoring and coughing patterns.

Google to use ‘Cough and Snore algorithms’

The publication also provides an image showing the quality of sleep, the duration for which the user snored, and the length of time the user coughed. As a bedside monitor, the “Cough and Snore algorithms” will provide users with information regarding their sleep. Coughing or snoring while sleeping indicates a disorder in the body that needs to be treated promptly.

The audio that Google collects may be processed locally, on the smartphone, to protect users’ privacy. Google wants to provide users with meaningful insight into their sleep, according to the report. The Google Play Store and the Apple App Store both offer several applications for monitoring snoring, but an integrated tool might be more convenient for users.

In related news, an important detail has been revealed about the Pixel Watch. 9To5Google reports that the Google Pixel Watch will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 SoC. The Exynos 9110 SoC was launched by Samsung with its first Galaxy Watch in 2018. The dual-core chipset is built on an outdated 10nm architecture. Both the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 are powered by the Exynos 9110 SoC.