Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Details Leaked Months Before Launch: Read Specs

(CTN News) – Google announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google I/O 2022. The devices will be available later this year. Since their announcement, the internet has been flooded with information about the two smartphones. 9To5Google reports that Google has created new display drivers for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to the publication, the “C10” and “P10” denote the smartphone codenames, Cheetah and Panther, respectively. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro display specifications can be found in the new display drivers.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro display details

According to reports, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have displays with resolutions of 1080 x 2400 and 1440 x 3120 pixels. Also, the non-Pro model will support a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Pro model will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Is this an upgrade over the Pixel 6? Unfortunately not. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both have the same display as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In addition, the publication discovered that the Pixel 7 Series will use the same Samsung panels – the S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3.

@Shadow_Leak leaked the specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro last month. ‘Panther’ according to the leak will have a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera (as seen in the official images released by Google). The smartphone will come with Android 13. Google has confirmed that the smartphone will feature the second-generation Tensor processor. According to the tipster, the recent information has been corroborated.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should offer significant performance improvements over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google recently filed a patent for an under-display selfie camera. Therefore, the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro might feature this technology. Furthermore, upcoming smartphones will have the same camera sensors as their predecessors.