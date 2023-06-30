Connect with us

Tech

Telegram to Launch Instagram-like Stories Feature in July: Here's What You Need to Know
Advertisement

Tech

An Epic Games Store Free Game Has Been Revealed For July 6

Tech

Meta Oversight Board Urges Facebook To Suspend Cambodia's Prime Minister

Tech

Oracle Expands Cloud Computing Services with Billions of Dollars Investment in Nvidia Chips for AI Applications

Tech

BlackBerry Reports Surprise Profit and Cybersecurity Growth in Q1

Tech

Coinbase Stock Rebounds 35% Following SEC Lawsuit, Market Cap at $16.4 Billion

Tech

ChatGPT Gets 'Bing Search' From OpenAI

Tech

UK to Curb Crypto Advertising - What Should We Expect?

Tech

The Future of Mini PCs: Trends and Innovations

Tech

Expiration Of WhatsApp's Desktop App Based On Electron

Tech

TikTok's New Monetization Feature Lets You Make Money By Creating Video Ads

Tech Business

How Coders Are Boosting Thailand's Visitor Experience

Tech

The Xbox App Does Not Work On Windows? THESE 6 MAY HELP

Tech

ChatGPT Helps Microsoft Build Intelligent Artificial Intelligence

Tech

ICloud Storage Prices Have Been Increased In The UK And Other Markets By Apple

Tech Gaming

Twitch Releases New Feature 'Hype Chat': Enhancing The Twitch Experience

Tech

6 Underrated and Interesting Image Generation Tools

Tech

Amazon to Invest $7.8 Billion in Ohio Data Center Expansion, Boosting State's Technology Hub Status

Tech

Understanding Custom Software Development: Overview and Benefits

Tech

Meta Introduces Meta Quest+ VR Subscription with Monthly Game Access

Tech

Telegram to Launch Instagram-like Stories Feature in July: Here’s What You Need to Know

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Telegram to Launch Instagram-like Stories Feature in July: Here's What You Need to Know

(CTN News) –  Telegram, a popular messaging app, is set to introduce a new feature similar to Instagram Stories in July. The upcoming feature will allow users to share stories that last for different durations, such as 6, 12, 48 hours, or more.

Telegram and Instagram have gained significant popularity among young users who utilize these platforms to share content, connect with others, and build communities based on shared interests.

Instagram consistently rolls out new updates to enhance the user experience, and now Telegram is following suit with a feature already prevalent on Instagram.

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, recently announced the introduction of the Stories feature on his channel. He said Telegram will incorporate an Instagram-like Stories feature in the coming month.

This feature is already available on competing platforms like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all of which have capitalized on the Stories format.

Durov further emphasized Telegram’s aim to provide new functionality and offer precise privacy controls. Per the announcement, Telegram Stories will appear in a non-intrusive bar with minimal space at the top of the screen.

Users can post photos and videos captured from both the front and back cameras simultaneously, similar to the app’s existing ‘Video Messages’ feature.

With this upcoming addition, Telegram seeks to offer its users a more dynamic and interactive way to share their experiences and engage with their contacts.

By embracing the Stories format, Telegram aims to cater to the evolving preferences of its user base and provide a comprehensive platform for content sharing and social interactions.

In conclusion, Telegram’s decision to introduce an Instagram-like Stories feature demonstrates its commitment to staying relevant and offering enhanced features to its users.

The new feature will provide Telegram users with a fresh and exciting way to connect and express themselves within the app’s ecosystem.

Related CTN News:

Telegram Has Taken Years To Add Stories To Its Platform

A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court ‘Whitens’ University Admissions

Protesters Storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Following Quran Burning Incident
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs