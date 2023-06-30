Telegram to Launch Instagram-like Stories Feature in July: Here’s What You Need to Know

(CTN News) – Telegram, a popular messaging app, is set to introduce a new feature similar to Instagram Stories in July. The upcoming feature will allow users to share stories that last for different durations, such as 6, 12, 48 hours, or more.

Telegram and Instagram have gained significant popularity among young users who utilize these platforms to share content, connect with others, and build communities based on shared interests.

Instagram consistently rolls out new updates to enhance the user experience, and now Telegram is following suit with a feature already prevalent on Instagram.

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, recently announced the introduction of the Stories feature on his channel. He said Telegram will incorporate an Instagram-like Stories feature in the coming month.

This feature is already available on competing platforms like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all of which have capitalized on the Stories format.

Durov further emphasized Telegram’s aim to provide new functionality and offer precise privacy controls. Per the announcement, Telegram Stories will appear in a non-intrusive bar with minimal space at the top of the screen.

Users can post photos and videos captured from both the front and back cameras simultaneously, similar to the app’s existing ‘Video Messages’ feature.

With this upcoming addition, Telegram seeks to offer its users a more dynamic and interactive way to share their experiences and engage with their contacts.

By embracing the Stories format, Telegram aims to cater to the evolving preferences of its user base and provide a comprehensive platform for content sharing and social interactions.

In conclusion, Telegram’s decision to introduce an Instagram-like Stories feature demonstrates its commitment to staying relevant and offering enhanced features to its users.

The new feature will provide Telegram users with a fresh and exciting way to connect and express themselves within the app’s ecosystem.

