OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What’s Special About It?

Published

43 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – Due to the popularity of House of the Dragon, OPPO released its Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon edition.

A brand-new model of the OPPO Reno 8 Pro was launched in July 2022. The House of the Dragon edition was released in October,2022. For House of the Dragon fans, this is the most exciting news ever.

It boasts a powerful camera and a theme that is relevant to the show. At the back of the device, it has a leather design that resembles the skin of a dragon.

It is a limited edition phone. There is a lot of hype surrounding the House of the Dragon finale on Monday.

A special set of accessories is included with the House of the Dragon edition. A collectible dragon egg, a dragon SIM ejector pin, and a dragon emblem phone holder are included in the box.

You will receive a key chain bearing the Targaryen sigil. In the box is a handwritten proclamation by King Viserys I Targaryen.

It should be noted that this edition is only available on Flipkart, an e-commerce platform. There is a unique design associated with the House of the Dragon.

Fans of the show are sure to fall in love with the phone if they are die-hard fans. That is what makes it so unique.

All other specifications and features are the same as those of the OPPO Reno 8 Pro phone available in India.

Let’s take a look at this phone’s price.

Amount

Only the Indian market offers the OPPO Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon edition for INR 46,999. It was officially launched in October 2022.

