Google Play Store Has Approved Truth Social

(CTN News) – has learned that Google has approved Donald Trump’s Twitter-like social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Play Store.

Nearly half of all U.S. smartphone users use Google’s Android operating system, and the Google Play Store is the primary way Android users access – and download – apps.

Keeping you up to date: Google and Truth Social have been in contact for months regarding the approval status of Truth Social.

The Google spokesperson told Axios in late August that they notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their application submission on August 19.

Since then, Truth Social has updated its policies, which ultimately resulted in its app store approval.

A robust content moderation policy is required for all apps on Google Play that feature user-generated content, which prevents not only illegal content but also hate speech or incitement of violence.

Users should also be able to report violating content through the application, and they should be able to enforce their content moderation policies.

According to Google, Truth Social had to commit to enforcing its own website policies that prohibit inciting violence in order to be allowed on the Play Store.

Google Play accepts applications that comply with its developer guidelines, including the requirement to moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable content such as posts that incite violence.

Despite being blocked in the Play Store, Truth Social was able to find a few workarounds to make its app available to Android users.

A side-loaded version of the app is available for download from the company’s website for Android users in the past few weeks.

Additionally, it can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Truth Social’s distribution challenges are accompanied by a variety of broader financial and legal concerns.

Once the app has been approved, Truth Social will decide when to publish it in the App Store, but it is expected to be available soon.

