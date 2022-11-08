Are SSDs a Good Purchase Before Black Friday?

(CTN News) – The SSDs market had an interesting year in 2022. In spite of the fact that they have been in high demand and pricey over the past few years, some of the top for gaming have become inexplicably affordable.

You may have been wondering what on earth has been going on if you have been watching the prices like we have. Recent years have seen become the dominant force in the storage industry.

There is no question that HDDs have been well and truly supplanted as the go-to storage solution by SATA drives, external SSDs, or even the latest PS5 SSDs.

However, with some of the most popular PS5 options reaching regular retail prices that are similar to, if not the same as, their Black Friday deals last year, the question arises: Is it even worth waiting until Black Friday to purchase a SSD?

Is there a reason why SSDs are becoming so popular?

Getting a lay of the land is the key to determining whether you should purchase on the cheap now or wait for Black Friday.

During the years of the pandemic, SSD manufacturing was affected by the same chip shortage plague as much of the computing world. In parallel, demand became inordinately high, due to being widely adopted by PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as more and more gaming PCs.

Since the demand for SSDs was so great, and manufacturing became more challenging due to safety concerns related to the pandemic, the leading brands had to incur additional costs in order to keep their workers safe.

It should not be surprising that MSRPs and retail prices remain high as a result of high production costs, these additional safety barriers, and an increase in consumer demand.

Will there be SSD deals on Black Friday?

Despite the difficulty of predicting an answer to this question in recent years, we can take some clues from just a few months back when higher-ups at Seagate and WD stated that times were tough, and that by the end of the year it was unlikely that they would be able to achieve their 2022 profit margins.

Considering this, we expect there to be a big push for SSD sales during the holiday season, resulting in historically low prices.

Therefore, we anticipate that deals will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, assuming stock levels remain stable.

You are sure to find a deal that suits your needs among the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, Black Friday external hard drive deals, and Black Friday SSD deals.

Having said that, we need to determine whether you should wait for these sales, or jump on a deal you see before November 25th, based on your specific circumstances.

