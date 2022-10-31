Black Friday TV Deals At Best Buy: Big-Screen 4K TVs From $299

(CTN News) – With Best Buy’s early sale that launched last week, you can shop Black Friday TV deals right now.

Black Friday prices are available on a variety of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, starting at just $299.99. Get a massive discount ahead of the official sale with Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event.

We’re featuring LG’s 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,099.99), our best-rated TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), Samsung’s stunning 55-inch Frame TV on sale for $999.99 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab), and this 48-inch LG A2 OLED display for $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab).

Among today’s Black Friday TV deals, you can pick up this Insignia 58-inch 4K smart TV for $299.99 (was $479.99)( opens in new tab), and this Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV for $479.99 (was $499.99).

As Best Buy’s Black Friday FAQs page(opens in new tab) explains, you won’t find a better deal come November if you hold out until the official Black Friday TV deals event. These are limited-quantity items, so once they’re gone, they might be sold out until Black Friday.

You can be certain that today’s dealsprices you’ll find if you’re looking for Black Friday TV deals.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Get this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Black Friday. Samsung’s 2022 4K UHD TV features a solid ‘Crystal’ UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR compatibility.

75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $719.99 at Best Buy

We’ve found none of the best budget Black Friday TV deals so far, but this is an incredible deal for a big-screen 4K TV.

At a record-low price of $719.99, the 4K smart set also includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Best Buy: Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,999.99 $1,599.99

With Samsung’s QLED TVs, you’ll get vibrant, crisp, and smart TV features for a $100 savings. Thanks to today’s 400-percent discount, Best Buy is offering this QN90B 65-inch model for a record-low price of $1,599.99 during Black Friday.

