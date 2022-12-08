Fortnite Mr Beast Skin Unlocking Guide

(CTN News) – It is no secret that Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his moniker Fortnite Mr Beast, is one of the most popular influencers in the world.

His subscription count has surpassed that of Pewdiepie on YouTube, making him the most subscribed individual on the platform.

When MrBeast fans got a pleasant surprise when they were treated to the first teaser of Fortnite Chapter 4, they were treated to a pleasant surprise.

The fans were ecstatic when they realized that they could finally play as Mr Beast in Fortnite after watching him being dragged by Zero Point.

Besides this, there were tons of other secrets that you could discover, but we have covered those in a separate guide that you can check out. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock the MrBeast skin in Fornite by following the steps below.

Release date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Mr Beast Skin

In addition to Mr Beast, a collection of skins dedicated to famous celebrities and influencers will be released as part of the Icon Series skin collection.

There are some notable names in this series of shows, such as Ninja and Ariana Grande. According to our estimation, the skin will cost between 1,200 and 1,600 V-Bucks, depending on the size.

Knowing MrBeast, I am pretty certain that he is going to do a giveaway on his channel in order to give his fans the chance to get this skin for free.

You should keep an eye out for his giveaways as he is known for doing massive giveaways as well as other charitable work. Therefore, you will have a chance to get this skin for free.

There have been some players who have been wondering when the Mr Beast skin will be available since it is not included in the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass.

As of right now, there is no specific date for the release of the Mr Beast skin for Fortnite as of yet.

The exact release date will be announced later this month, and we can expect that announcement to be made later in the month.

From what I have seen so far, I think the skin will be released later this month or during mid-season as a purchasable item in the store that can be purchased.

As a conclusion

This is everything you need to know about how to unlock Mr Beast in Fortnite, and that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Mr Beast.

If you are excited to see his skin in the game or if you are not excited, then we would love to hear your thoughts on it. If you would like to share your thoughts on the latest chapter with us, please do so in the comments section.

SEE ALSO:

Adobe Layoffs 100 Employees To Reduce Expenses