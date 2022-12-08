Echo Show 15 Just Got a Good Reason To Buy

(CTN News) – When Amazon announced back in September that Fire TV would be coming to the Echo Show 15, it was on the occasion of its Services and Devices event.

The good news is that that experience is now available for all Echo Show 15 devices, both upcoming and existing.

As a result, the big question is, how is this different from watching Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and other services on the Echo Show the way it stands right now, if that makes any sense? Currently, the Amazon Echo Show does not support all video services, and only some of them are available. There is a pretty high chance that Fire TV will support them all.

One of the biggest differences between Fire TV and Echo Show is the fact that the former includes YouTube and YouTube TV while the latter does not.

There will be no difference between Fire TV on the Echo Show 15 and Fire TV on any other Fire TV television.

In addition to that, you will also be able to access apps like Disney+, YouTube TV, HBO MAX, Paramount+, Peacock, NBC Sports, and many more.

What you need to know about setting up Fire TV on the Echo Show 15

Your Echo Show 15 will need to be connected to Fire TV in order to be able to watch Fire TV.

In the set up process for an Echo Show 15, if this is a new device or if you have just factory reset it, you will notice that there is a display screen that says “Echo Show 15 meets Fire TV” on the screen.

It is as simple as clicking Continue and then selecting the apps you wish to download, along with pairing your Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation) with your device.

It will still be possible for you to use your phone as a remote. This is just like you would be able to do with any other Fire TV device in your home.

There are also Alexa widgets available for Fire TV on Echo Show 15 as well. The functionality of this is similar to what is available on Amazon’s own Omni TV models that it sells in its own store.

You are able to add this to your home screen quite easily by simply adding it to your home screen. As a Fire TV user, you can use all the features you’re used to on your Fire TV as well.

In addition to picture-in-picture through the Smart Home Camera View, you will also be able to set reminders, pair your Echo Buds with your smart home cameras, and much more.

It started rolling out today, and soon you’ll be able to watch TV on your Echo Show 15 as soon as the update is live.

There is a high chance that you need an Alexa Voice Remote if you do not have a Fire TV in your house. Amazon has a limited-time offer for Echo Show 15 owners to get the brand-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) for just $9.99 (a $20 savings), which is only available for a limited period of time.

There is also the option to bundle the Echo Show 15 with an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) for just $194.99. It ialso vital keep in mind that the Echo Show 15 is normally priced at $249.

