Adobe Layoffs 100 Employees To Reduce Expenses

(CTN NEWS) – Adobe Inc., a California-based software company, has cut 100 jobs in its sales division. In a Bloomberg report, Adobe emphasized its sales division.

Although some employees lost their jobs, They offered them the opportunity to find new jobs. The Company employed 28,700 people at the end of its third fiscal quarter last September.

Adobe has stated that it is not conducting company-wide layoffs and is still hiring for critical roles.

They added that only a small number of jobs were lost, with employees being shifted to positions that support important initiatives.

Job Cuts In 2022

Adobe’s workforce adjustments are much smaller than those made by other companies this year.

In addition to Amazon.com, HP, Cisco Systems, and Meta Platforms Inc. also reported thousands of job cuts this year. In October, Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc. reported 9,587 job losses in the tech industry.

According to the consulting firm, these numbers represent the highest monthly total since November 2020.

Companies across telecom, electronics, hardware manufacturing, and software development have previously announced or confirmed job cuts.

Future Plans For Adobe

Adobe announced last September that it would purchase Inc. for $20 billion. Once approved, Adobe and Figma’s deal will be the largest acquisition of a private software company.

The United States Department of Justice is investigating the deal due to possible antitrust violations.

The DOJ requested more information and data from the business last month regarding the proposed acquisition.

The Company will expand its web offerings to cater to more customers who do not subscribe to their professional tiers.

As Canva Inc. and Lightricks Ltd. demonstrate, web-based companies for editing software are declining.

“I think there is a huge opportunity to bring those capabilities from Adobe Creative Suite and Creative Cloud into Figma and utilize them more.

As well as to make it possible to transition between these different creative modes so that your workflow becomes more seamless,” Dylan Field, CEO of Figma, said.

