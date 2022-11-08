How to Fix “Unable to Open Attachments” issue in Microsoft Outlook on Windows?

(CTN NEWS) – Microsoft Outlook attachments cannot be opened. Try the troubleshooting tips mentioned in this guide.In this case, the problem may be caused by a bug in the Windows OS, an issue with Outlook’s file handling settings, or a corrupted file or link.

Microsoft Outlook can even become unresponsive when using buggy add-ins. You may be experiencing difficulties opening attachments in Microsoft Outlook on Windows for various reasons.

If your Outlook app’s cache is full of junk data or if you are using an older version of Outlook, you may experience technical issues.

Here are some tips to help you fix Microsoft Outlook’s inability to open attachments

Here are some fixes you can try to open Outlook File Attachments that aren’t opening:

1. Run Microsoft Outlook in Safe Mode

The first step in fixing Outlook is to launch it in safe mode. Afterward, it will run without your add-ins.

Using CTRL + double-click, open Outlook. The confirmation prompt will appear, and you must click Yes.

You should be able to open attachments once Outlook is running in safe mode. The next step is to disable all Outlook add-ins and then re-enable them. Do that one by one for each add-in to find out the faulty add-in and remove the same. Here is how to go about it.

Go to the File menu in Outlook. Select Options. Click the Add-ins tab on the left-hand panel to highlight it. Select COM Add-ins from the drop-down beside Manage. After clicking Go, you will be taken to the next page. Uncheck all the boxes to disable the add-ins. To confirm, click OK. Now, relaunch Outlook and begin enabling each add-in one by one.

If you cannot open attachments after enabling a particular add-in, remove it.

2. Check if the File in the Attachment is Corrupt

Ther e is a possibility that the file sent to you via Outlook is corrupted. You will be notified that the file is corrupt when you try to open it. Inform the sender of the issue and ask them to resend the file.

3 . Disable the Anti-Virus Program Temporarily

Occasionally, an attachment sent to you may be considered malicious by your anti-virus program, even if it is not. Therefore, temporarily disable the anti-virus program and open the attachments you received via email.

Keep in mind, however, that spammers may attempt to send you malicious links via email attachments. Don’t open attachments from unknown senders unless you know who they are.

4. Update Windows OS

To fix any bugs that may prevent you from opening the link in Outlook, update your Windows OS.

Click Windows + I to open the settings. Open Windows Update by clicking on it. Click on Check for Updates. If you want to grab the latest update, click Download Now after the system searches for and finds it. Once the update has been installed, open Microsoft Outlook and try to open your attachment. This problem was caused by a system bug, which has now been fixed.

5. En able Outlook Attachment File Preview

Check if the attachment preview option is enabled in Outlook if you can’t open an attachment.

Click File in Microsoft Outlook. Select Options. Click Trust Center > Trust Center Settings. On the Attachment Handling tab, uncheck Turn Off Attachment Preview. Select Attachments and Document Previewers from the menu. Make sure all preview options are enabled.

6. Upgrade Microsoft Outlook to the Latest Version

Update Micros oft Outlook to the latest version. If you want to check for a version update,

Start Outlook. Go to File and click it.

3. Click the Office Account tab on the left.

4. Select Update Now from the Update Options dropdown.

7. Use the Outlook Repair Tool

Microsoft Outlook data files can be repaired using the in-built tool.

Enter the following path in File Explorer C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16 To run SCANPST.EXE, navigate to it and double-click it.

3. To begin scanning for corrupted data files, click Start.

4. You can fix any error reported in any data file by clicking on Repair.

5. After fixing the data files, launch Outlook again.

8. Clear the Cache of the Outlook App

The best way to fix the “Unable to Open Attachments in Microsoft Outlook” error message is to clear Outlook’s cache. Here’s how.

By pressing Windows + R, the run dialog box will appear. Press Enter after entering the command below.

%localappdata%\Microsoft\Outlook\RoamCache

3. Select all the files within the RoamCache folder when it opens.

4. To delete them all, click the Trash icon at the top.

5. Relaunch Microsoft Outlook and try opening the attachments.

