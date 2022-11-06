Windows 11 2022 Update Is Blocked On Another Set Of Devices By Microsoft

(CTN News) – Users of Windows 11 who have used the Xbox Game Bar application’s Capture feature will not be offered the opportunity to upgrade to Update at this time.

Audio may be out of sync on Windows 11 2022 Update devices that have previously used capture functionality.

Fortunately, Microsoft has already addressed the issue in the preview update KB5018496, which was released on October 25, 2022.

On the other hand, the update does not automatically appear in Windows Update. The upcoming November 2022 Patch Tuesday will remove the block and correct the issue on devices that have already received the first feature update for Windows 11.

In most cases, the issue occurs when the “record last 30 seconds” option is used following the activation of “record in the background while I play a game” in the application’s settings.

As noted by the company:

Apps that capture or process video files using the same underlying Windows libraries or APIs as Xbox Game Bar may also be affected by this issue.

The preview update may be installed on Windows 11 systems that have already been upgraded to Windows 11 2022 Update. Consider waiting until November 8 when the cumulative update for Windows 11 2022 Update will be released if the issue is not urgent.

Windows 11 devices running the original version of the operating system are not affected by this issue. Only devices that have been upgraded to the first feature update before November Patch Day may experience this issue.

According to the bug report on the known issues and notifications support page, Microsoft intends to remove the safeguard hold by mid-November.

