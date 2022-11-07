In AirPods Pro 2: Apple should have Introduced these 5 Features.

(CTN NEWS) – At Apple’s “Far Out” event in September, the AirPods Pro 2 were officially unveiled. Since their release, the Apple AirPods Pro have been praised as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market.

As a result of their personalized 3D sound, smart active noise cancellation (ANC), and long battery life, Laptop Mag even gave them a 5-star rating.

Even though the final product has received critical acclaim, some Apple fans aren’t satisfied. Lack of new features, which we were led to believe by leaks, reports, and industry insiders, would be abundant.

Among the few who made the cut, only a few stood out.

It is unclear whether previously anticipated features will be added to a future iOS update. Many of these features may not exist but will theoretically live on the Reddit forums.

Despite being practically perfect wireless earbuds, a few tweaks could have made them virtually flawless.

Here are 5 AirPods Pro 2 features Apple should have included:

Interrupt for noise-cancelling audio devices

AppleInsider) spotted a patent on “Interrupt for Noise-Cancelling Audio Devices” that would enhance transparency mode. Apple’s audio devices would recognize “pre-designated contacts” as “authorized interrupt contacts.”

Accordingly, AirPods Pro 2 can decide which voices are audible and which should be muted. As well as multiple voices being approved as interrupters, the patent also suggests predetermined keywords be approved as interrupters.

It would be useful for commutes, office use, and when your partner needs assistance.

Lossless audio

In terms of sound, Apple is solely focused on its Spatial Audio 360-degree format. More high-end wireless earbuds are adopting lossless audio, giving the competition a significant sonic advantage.

Apple was rumored to be developing a lossless codec that would enable the AirPods Pro 2 to play music at a higher quality. As it turned out, that was not true.

AirPods Pro 2 operate on Bluetooth 5.3, but additional hardware (likely a Qualcomm processor) would be required to deliver lossless audio. A feature like this could be on the AirPods roadmap.

Built-in health tracking

Apple has done a remarkable job developing its health platform for iOS. Apple’s current push to launch Apple Fitness+ on non-Apple Watch devices (part of iOS 16.1) shows they are ready to expand their fitness ecosystem.

In the past two years, there have been numerous rumours about the AirPods Pro 2 supporting on-demand workout services or other health features.

The news that the next-gen AirPods would come with a heart rate sensor and body temperature sensor was brought to an end by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via the Power On newsletter).

Did they just get scrapped? We’re not aware of any, but Gurman believes they could appear in a future product. Other fitness features suggested by experts include body-temperature sensors and posture-monitoring sensors.

Compared to AirPods Pro 2, other rivals offer superior fitness functionality. Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 comes with a heart rate sensor, and Honor EarBuds 3 Pro are temperature-monitoring headphones.

USB-C charging

Today, one of the oldest Apple rumours is still going strong. According to Apple, the iPhone will adopt USB-C charging to comply with European Union law this year.

Currently, the iPad and MacBook Pro support USB-C charging.

When Apple supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo confirmed the company would keep its proprietary Lightning connector for their AirPod Pro 2, any hopes of seeing it on the devices were dashed.

In addition to being more practical, USB-C offers many benefits to gadget owners. In addition, it provides faster transfer speeds than Lightning: 40Gbps versus 480Mbps.

Fast charging is improved by increasing power delivery. In addition, Apple keeps its technology exclusive to its devices, whereas USB-C is compatible with a wide range of devices.

Better Android support

Apple’s engineering practices reflect its petty nature. Apple’s exclusive use of Siri makes sense, but leaving the digital assistant feature disabled and not allowing Google Assistant, Bixby, or Alexa use makes no sense whatsoever.

On non-iOS and macOS platforms, specifically Android, the AirPods often struggle to establish a connection, which is even more frustrating.

The AirPods Pro 2 brought about even more technical issues. During our testing, we noticed bugs such as audio muting after 30 seconds of playback on media apps like Spotify and YouTube.

Also, Apple’s AAC codec performed poorly.

Apple has a solution for better Android support. Beats Studio Buds were designed specifically for this purpose, allowing seamless connectivity between iOS and Android devices.

For extended functionality, these buds even support the Beats app, available for download in the Google Play store.

Unlike Apple’s products, Beats’ Studio Buds are designed with a dual-platform, custom architecture. What’s the point of Apple’s H2 processor if it can’t make it Android-compatible? C’mon now.

Outlook – don’t expect to see these features anytime soon

The AirPods Pro 2 will definitely receive updated features over their lifetime. It’s also possible that Apple relaunches the model in two years with upgraded hardware under the hood to accommodate such features.

With the launch of AirPods 3, they did update the original AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case.

As the AirPods Pro 2 has only been available for a few weeks, any major updates would be premature. It’s likely that any improvements will be small, such as fixing bugs or improving mic performance.

Your frustrations will last a while longer since big features take time.

Noise-cancelling headphones for every budget and occasion

Cheap noise-cancelling headphones: $100 or less

Apple’top-latest headphones and earbuds

Related CTN News:

In 2024, Samsung Expects Apple’s First Foldable Device To Debut

Windows 11 2022 Update Is Blocked On Another Set Of Devices By Microsoft

‘Blood Moon’ Means What? There Will Be a Total Lunar Eclipse