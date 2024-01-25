WhatsApp Will Allow Third-Party Apps To Send Messages

(CTN News) – In a future update to WhatsApp, users will be able to receive messages from third-party apps via a new feature, WABetaInfo reports.

Currently, a feature called “third-party chats” is being developed, and a new section containing all incoming messages from other messaging apps will be added to WhatsApp in the coming months.

It has been revealed in the latest beta update for iOS, available through the TestFlight app, that WhatsApp is working on bringing the feature to iOS in the near future.

In compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the update is intended to regulate the behavior of large tech companies, especially those that are considered “gatekeepers” of the digital market.

A key component of the DMA, according to the news tracker, is the requirement that these companies enable users to communicate with each other using a variety of apps.

Among the companies subject to the DMA regulations is WhatsApp, which holds a dominant position in the messaging market.

As a result of the DMA and WhatsApp’s compliance efforts, interoperability has been introduced.

Using WhatsApp, users will be able to communicate with others via other messaging apps, which facilitates more inclusive and diverse communication channels and enhances the overall user experience.

According to WABetaInfo, however, users will have to maintain control over this feature, as they are required to manually enable the interoperability service and have the option to opt out.

In addition, end-to-end encryption must be preserved in interoperable messaging systems to ensure a high level of security for users engaging in cross-platform communication.

SEE ALSO:

TikTok Shares Election Integrity Measures Ahead Of The Election