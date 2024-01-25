Connect with us

WhatsApp Will Allow Third-Party Apps To Send Messages
OnePlus Resumes Operations In Germany Following Global 5G Patent Deal

W3TechPanel.com Technology: Providing the Future of Technology

Neuralink Successfully Implants Brain Chip in First Human Patient, Elon Musk Announces Recovery

HBOMax/Tvsignin: Your Guide to Signing In With HBO Max

What is an XCV Panel and how does it work?

When Data Repair Tools meet AI Technology, is it just a gimmick?

Daniel Ek, Spotify CEO, Says Apple's New App Store Changes Are a 'New Low.'

Elon Musk's AI Startup XAI Wants $6 Billion To Compete With OpenAI

Here's How WhatsApp Allows Chat Transfers Without a Cloud Backup

Microsoft Has Added Touch Controls To Xbox Apps For iOS And Android Devices

Intel's Stock Dives Due To Bleak Forecasts And Weak Demand For PC Chips

NVIDIA And Advanced Micro Devices: Price Forecast And Technical Analysis

Taylor Swift's AI-Generated Nude Images Went Viral on X

Shares Of Nokia Jump 8% After It Announces $653 Million Share Buyback Program

OpenAI Has Reduced Its Prices And Corrected The 'lazy' GPT-4

Following The DMA, Spotify Will Start In-App Purchases On iPhones In Europe

Where is QR code in WhatsApp web?

Meta Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap in Record Rally, Closing at $390 per Share

Satoshi Bot: The Only Trading Bot with a Liquidation Security Program

(CTN News) – In a future update to WhatsApp, users will be able to receive messages from third-party apps via a new feature, WABetaInfo reports.

Currently, a feature called “third-party chats” is being developed, and a new section containing all incoming messages from other messaging apps will be added to WhatsApp in the coming months.

It has been revealed in the latest beta update for iOS, available through the TestFlight app, that WhatsApp is working on bringing the feature to iOS in the near future.

In compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the update is intended to regulate the behavior of large tech companies, especially those that are considered “gatekeepers” of the digital market.

A key component of the DMA, according to the news tracker, is the requirement that these companies enable users to communicate with each other using a variety of apps.

Among the companies subject to the DMA regulations is WhatsApp, which holds a dominant position in the messaging market.

As a result of the DMA and WhatsApp’s compliance efforts, interoperability has been introduced.

Using WhatsApp, users will be able to communicate with others via other messaging apps, which facilitates more inclusive and diverse communication channels and enhances the overall user experience.

According to WABetaInfo, however, users will have to maintain control over this feature, as they are required to manually enable the interoperability service and have the option to opt out.

In addition, end-to-end encryption must be preserved in interoperable messaging systems to ensure a high level of security for users engaging in cross-platform communication.

