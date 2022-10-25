Connect with us

Microsoft's Developer-Focused, Arm-Powered Mini Desktop For $599
For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What's Special About It?

How to Gb WhatsApp Download for PC - Download For Window

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS

What Are The Best WhatsApp Alternatives For 2022?

Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

XBOX GAME PASS Will Include The Games In 2023

Epic Games Store Launches New Free Games On October 27

Best Things About VTuber App

Once Again, Apple Has Lost The Head Of Its Industrial Design Department

The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs

YouTube Premium Is Getting a Price Increase - Here's What We Know

Elon Musk May Gut Nearly 75% Of Twitter Staff – Report

Snap Shares Plunges on Slowest Sales Growth But Adds New Users

Evoland And Fallout 3 Are Free This Week On The Epic Games Store

YouTube Premium's Price Is Going Up In November 2022

'Pillars of Creation' Captured In New Detail By James Webb Space Telescope

Why is it Better to Use the iMind Platform For Collaborations

4 E-Commerce Trends You Will See More of in 2023

(CTN News) – Microsoft is trying to breathe some life into the Windows on Arm concept with a $599 Arm-based desktop device available on sale today.

As for the product itself, it comes in a compact, 2.1-pound case that can easily be stored on a desk. From a first glance, it appears to be a competitor to Apple’s Mac mini, which starts at $699 and comes with an Arm-powered M1 processor.

It is pertinent to note, however, that the Microsoft product is not designed for consumers.

Rather, it is marketing the device, dubbed “Windows Dev Kit 2023,” to software developers as a way for them to develop native Arm applications for Windows.

As a result of Windows Dev Kit 2023, developers will be able to bring their entire app development process onto one compact device, giving them everything they need to build Windows apps for Arm, on Arm,” Microsoft stated in a blog post.

According to Microsoft in a FAQ, developers generally write their code and build the binaries on a Windows x64 PC. Then, they copy the binaries over to an Arm device to run or test the app.

It is necessary for them to establish a remote debugging session from their x64 PC in order to debug the app.

This problem is addressed by the Windows Dev Kit 2023, a fully functional Arm-based PC that can also run a variety of software tools.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor is used in the hardware, which is designed to power thin and light laptops.

Also included in the package are 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB of NVME storage, Wi-Fi 6, five USB ports, and the Windows 11 Pro operating system.

