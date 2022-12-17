The Oppo Find N2 Flip Is Thinner, Lighter, And Has a Better Screen

(CTN News) – Our only complaint about the original Oppo Find N was its thickness and especially its weight – it was chunkier than the larger Galaxy Z Fold4. With the second generation model, Oppo has addressed these concerns as well as improved the screen.

Additionally, there are many other improvements, but before we delve into details, Oppo is also introducing its first flip foldable today – don’t miss it since it’s getting an international release.

N2 Find from Oppo

A tad narrower than its predecessor, the Oppo Find N2 measures 72.6mm when closed (down from 73mm). Thanks to an improved hinge design, the device now weighs only 233g. The thickness is 14.6 mm closed and 7.4 mm open (down from 15.9 mm and 8.0 mm).

In addition to matte white and minty green (plus a bit more weight, 237g), there is a black option with vegan leather covering the back.

Furthermore, the revised hinge design reduces the visible crease by 67%. We’ll get to those later, but the hinge can hold an angle between 45° and 125°.

The cover display has been redesigned. Despite being roughly the same size, the aspect ratio is slightly smaller at 17.7:9 (instead of 18:9). However, Oppo trimmed down the bezels so the phone is narrower than its predecessor. 5.54″ covered displays now support 120Hz refresh rates as well. Additionally, it has a peak brightness of 1,350 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

7.1″ and a square 9.6:9 aspect ratio are the dimensions of the internal display. Since it’s an LTPO panel, its refresh rate can range from 1Hz to 120Hz. The touch sampling rate on both displays is 480Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1,550 nits.

Furthermore, Oppo layered an anti-reflective film on the display to improve screen legibility in bright ambient light conditions. Both displays support HDR10+ and adjust their imagery based on lighting.

Oppo Find N2 features a triple camera as well as two selfie cameras. An f/1.8 24mm lens with OIS sits behind a Sony IMX890, a 50MP 1/1.56″ sensor. The IMX766 is replaced.

It features a 48MP IMX581 1/2″ sensor and an f/2.2 14mm lens. The original Find N had a 16MP 1/3.09″ sensor.

A 32MP IMX709 sensor replaces the 13MP 1/3.4″ sensor in the telephoto camera. A RGBW filter allows this sensor to collect more light, in case you don’t recognize the model number.

Unlike the Find N, it comes with a brighter f/2.0 aperture. At 47mm, it is shorter than the previous model (52mm). In the dark, the original Find N switched to upscaling images from the main camera.

One selfie camera is on the front, the other is inside.

Hasselblad co-developed the system with MariSilicon X. Professional mode matches Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution. With a wide aspect ratio and 65mm photos, the Xpan mode is reminiscent of a 35mm panorama camera. Xpan mode takes 65:24 panoramic photos.

Using the hinge, you can shoot from waist level, similar to a Hasselblad camera with a waist level finder. Using the hinged design as a tripod is even possible.

With 67W of power, Oppo upgraded charging system promises to reach 37% in 10 minutes and to reach 100% in 42 minutes (the old system took 70 minutes). Wireless charging was dropped. 4,520mAh is effectively the same.

In the same way as its predecessor, the Find N2 runs on on Snapdragon Gen 1. You can choose between 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with Android 13 and ColorOS 13.

