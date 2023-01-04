Connect with us

Tech

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Is Coming To Laptops
Advertisement

Tech

LG's 2023 OLED TVs Are 70% Brighter

Tech

Is Twitch Not Loading? It's Not Just You

Tech

Google Docs Hanging Indent Guide

Tech

Five Top DVD to MP4 Converters for Windows and Mac

Tech

This Refurbished iPad And Accessory Bundle Is Only $250

Tech

Instagram 2023 New Year Filter: How To Get It?

Tech

Top 5 Business Laptops In India

Learning Tech

Microsoft PowerPoint: Top 10 Tips You Need To Know!!

Tech

Xiaomi Thanks Its Fans With a Message

Tech

Refreshing Samsung's 2023: Is It Time?

Tech

Here Are 3 WhatsApp Tricks You Might Have Missed In 2022

Tech

Jio Postpaid Plans 2023: Price, OTT Benefits, New Connection Details

Tech

U.S. Review Could Delay or Block Binance $1 Billion Deal for Voyager Digital

Tech

What are the Differences Between Free and Paid Trade Robots?

Tech

Ethereum Price Prediction – Can ETH Hit $10,000 in the Next Bull Market?

Tech

Review Of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7

Tech

Oppo Find N2 Foldable Clamshell Goes To The FCC And Bluetooth SIG

Tech

Honor Band 7 Gets 14 Days Battery Life

Tech

Cheap Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, And Earbuds'

Tech

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Is Coming To Laptops

Published

5 seconds ago

on

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Is Coming To Laptops

(CTN News) – NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 graphics card has been making its way to portable PCs for a short time. A new GPU series from AMD, called the RTX 40, is now available for laptops, which promises to offer notable performance jumps, even in low-end systems.

You might not need a desktop monitor to get immersed in a flight or racing simulator if you have the flagship RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs – they’re reportedly powerful enough for you to play games on three 4K monitors at 60 frames a second.

There have even been reports that the mainstream GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 chips are much faster than the outgoing GeForce RTX 3080 chips.

It is claimed that they are twice as fast as a PlayStation 5 and are able to deliver 1440p gaming at up to 80FPS. This is well above the 1440p gaming resolution of its predecessor.

Moreover, NVIDIA has pointed out that the updated GPUs make it more practical to carry out professional tasks such as 3D modelling and AI-based multimedia editing on 14-inch laptops.

NVIDIA claims that it is keeping energy efficiency in check with the laptop variants of the RTX 40 architecture despite the fact that that architecture is notoriously power-hungry on desktops.

AI upscaling for DLSS 3 is now optimized for mobile use, while fine-grained “tri-speed” memory control now allows the GPU to drop into lower-power RAM states when the GPU starts to draw too much power.

It is also pertinent to note that on-chip memory tweaks (such as doubled bandwidth) and the use of low-voltage GDDR6 RAM both contribute to getting the highest performance from the GPU.

If you want a laptop with GeForce RTX 40 technology, you’ll have to wait until next year to buy one. In order to get access to the first RTX 4080 and 4090 models, customers will have to pay a starting price of $1,999 on February 8th.

As of February 22nd, you will be able to buy a machine equipped with an RTX 4050 GPU. This will be an entry price of $999 if you want to buy one.

There are several well-known brands that are expected to be taken up by the technology, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung.

The list of these laptops, however, was not provided by NVIDIA in its official announcement. There’s still a lot of work to be done before we can tell whether NVIDIA’s GPUs will live up to the company’s claims.

However, if you were already considering a gaming computer based on RTX 30, these will be a welcome upgrade.

What does Nvidia GeForce do?

What is GeForce NOW? GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s cloud-based game streaming service, delivering real-time gameplay straight from the cloud to your laptop, desktop, Mac, Chromebook, SHIELD TV, select Samsung and LG TVs, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

SEE ALSO:

LG’s 2023 OLED TVs Are 70% Brighter

Is Twitch Not Loading? It’s Not Just You

Instagram 2023 New Year Filter: How To Get It?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins