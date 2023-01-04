NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Is Coming To Laptops

(CTN News) – NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 graphics card has been making its way to portable PCs for a short time. A new GPU series from AMD, called the RTX 40, is now available for laptops, which promises to offer notable performance jumps, even in low-end systems.

You might not need a desktop monitor to get immersed in a flight or racing simulator if you have the flagship RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs – they’re reportedly powerful enough for you to play games on three 4K monitors at 60 frames a second.

There have even been reports that the mainstream GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 chips are much faster than the outgoing GeForce RTX 3080 chips.

It is claimed that they are twice as fast as a PlayStation 5 and are able to deliver 1440p gaming at up to 80FPS. This is well above the 1440p gaming resolution of its predecessor.

Moreover, NVIDIA has pointed out that the updated GPUs make it more practical to carry out professional tasks such as 3D modelling and AI-based multimedia editing on 14-inch laptops.

NVIDIA claims that it is keeping energy efficiency in check with the laptop variants of the RTX 40 architecture despite the fact that that architecture is notoriously power-hungry on desktops.

AI upscaling for DLSS 3 is now optimized for mobile use, while fine-grained “tri-speed” memory control now allows the GPU to drop into lower-power RAM states when the GPU starts to draw too much power.

It is also pertinent to note that on-chip memory tweaks (such as doubled bandwidth) and the use of low-voltage GDDR6 RAM both contribute to getting the highest performance from the GPU.

If you want a laptop with GeForce RTX 40 technology, you’ll have to wait until next year to buy one. In order to get access to the first RTX 4080 and 4090 models, customers will have to pay a starting price of $1,999 on February 8th.

As of February 22nd, you will be able to buy a machine equipped with an RTX 4050 GPU. This will be an entry price of $999 if you want to buy one.

There are several well-known brands that are expected to be taken up by the technology, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung.

The list of these laptops, however, was not provided by NVIDIA in its official announcement. There’s still a lot of work to be done before we can tell whether NVIDIA’s GPUs will live up to the company’s claims.

However, if you were already considering a gaming computer based on RTX 30, these will be a welcome upgrade.

What does Nvidia GeForce do?

What is GeForce NOW? GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s cloud-based game streaming service, delivering real-time gameplay straight from the cloud to your laptop, desktop, Mac, Chromebook, SHIELD TV, select Samsung and LG TVs, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

SEE ALSO:

LG’s 2023 OLED TVs Are 70% Brighter