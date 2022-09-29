Electric Transportation Pilot Programs Will Be Conducted By Duke Energy

(CTN News) – There is a new Electric Transportation Pilot Programs being launched by Duke Energy in Indiana for its residential and commercial customers, including businesses, schools, and local governments.

Duke Energy has announced four two-year, customer-focused Electric Transportation Pilot Programs for its Indiana customers as a part of its approval of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on June 1. As part of each program, an evaluation is conducted to assess the effects of increased adoption of EVs, customers’ preferences and behavior in terms of charging EVs, and potential benefits to Indiana.

Each of the Electric Transportation Pilot Programs will begin on Oct. 1 and run for a period of 24 months.

“As the adoption of electric vehicles accelerates, Electric Transportation Pilot Programs such as these offer Duke Energy Indiana the opportunity to gain critical knowledge about what an electric automotive future will require and ensure that the system we are planning is designed to meet the needs of our customers reliably,” Stan Pinegar, President of Duke Energy Indiana, said.

The Electric Transportation Pilot Programs Include

Off-Peak Charging Credit

Customers with Level 2 EV chargers can apply for the Off-Peak Credit program, which gives them a quarterly credit for charging EVs during times of reduced energy demand. The event will be open to up to 500 participants.

Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For two years, the $50 quarterly credit is available to customers, resulting in a $400 credit per customer.

A pilot project will examine how customers respond to price incentives related to when they charge their vehicles. Interested participants should go to Duke Energy’s Web site at www.duke-energy.com/home/products/ev-complete/off-peak-credit.

Rebate for commercial chargers

Duke Energy’s Commercial Charger Rebate pilot program offers financial incentives to Duke Energy commercial customers to install electric vehicle chargers at their places of business, including businesses, apartment complexes, and government or workplace fleets.

This pilot is designed to better understand the needs of this customer segment as well as the effects on the electric grid.

Fleet Advisory

Commercial fleet managers can assess the economics, logistics, and sometimes complex challenges of transitioning to electric vehicles through the Fleet Advisory pilot program.

If you are interested in switching your operating fleet to electric, Duke Energy will provide you with a comprehensive analysis of EV suitability. There will be 45 consultations over the next two years.

Those interested in participating can contact the company at: http://www.duke-energy.com/energy-education/electric-vehicles/business/contact-us.

The electric school bus

A Duke Energy program will fund six electric school buses and provide charging infrastructure as part of the Electric School Bus pilot program. Schools will receive partial funding of up to $197,000 per bus.

Researchers will study how bus batteries can be used to dispatch energy to the electric grid, allowing customers to access stored power.

