Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files For Divorce

(CTN News) _ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband filed for divorce on Wednesday claiming their marriage is irretrievably broken.

In court documents, Perry Greene, who married far-right conspiracy theorist and politician, also seeks to seal divorce proceedings because the parties have a significant privacy interest in sealing their records, which outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in them.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and his wife, 48, had already separated, according to the divorce petition filed in Floyd County Superior Court.

During their studies at the University of Georgia, the couple married in 1995.

Is there another Marjorie Taylor Greene? Congress’ next lightning rod has been found.

In 2022, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s race for the House is the most expensive. Meet her opponent, an Army veteran.

According to the filing, “sensitive personal and financial information” will likely be exposed throughout the case, negatively impacting the parties’ privacy rights.

USA TODAY was unable to reach Greene.