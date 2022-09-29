News
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files For Divorce
(CTN News) _ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband filed for divorce on Wednesday claiming their marriage is irretrievably broken.
In court documents, Perry Greene, who married far-right conspiracy theorist and politician, also seeks to seal divorce proceedings because the parties have a significant privacy interest in sealing their records, which outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in them.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and his wife, 48, had already separated, according to the divorce petition filed in Floyd County Superior Court.
During their studies at the University of Georgia, the couple married in 1995.
According to the filing, “sensitive personal and financial information” will likely be exposed throughout the case, negatively impacting the parties’ privacy rights.
USA TODAY was unable to reach Greene.
According to Fox News, “Marriage is wonderful and I’m a firm believer in it.” A husband and wife create a family to nurture and protect.
Perry and I raised three great kids together. I got the best job title ever: mom. It’s great to have a dad like him.”
This is what her husband said:
marjorie taylor greene polls.
I’ve been friends with Marjorie for 29 years, and she’s a great mom. The most important thing we’ve ever done is our family.
As we go on different paths, we’ll keep focusing on our 3 awesome kids and their future endeavors.”
She first gained notoriety after promoting QAnon conspiracy theories.
She has spent her first term without committee assignments, feuding with colleagues, and denying any connection to the Capitol attack.
Greene’s campaign didn’t respond to USA TODAY’s interview request earlier this month.
