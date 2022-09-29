Connect with us

Fortnite Paradise Discord Challenges, Rewards, And How To Get Started
Fortnite Paradise Discord Challenges, Rewards, And How To Get Started

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Fortnite Paradise Discord Challenges, Rewards, And How To Get Started

(CTN News) _ There is a new Fortnite event that uses your Discord account. In contrast to most events, this one will be completely handled through Discord, with no challenge page in the quest menu.

Check out how to start the Fortnite Paradise Discord event as well as all the challenges and rewards.

How to Start Paradise Discord Event

In order to participate in this event, you will need a Discord account.

This will be the Discord account that’s tied directly to your Epic Games account. Because of that, it’s best to use your main Discord account if you have more than one.

You’ll need to join the Fortnite Discord server in your language.

You can find the rest here.

Join the server using that link and agree to the channel rules.

Before you can send any messages, you’ll have to wait 10 minutes, because there’s a time requirement on how long you have to be a member.

Go to the #paradise-quest channel.

Once the 10 minutes have expired, press the Start button. You will be taken to a screen to fully link the two, using your Epic Games account on your phone or PC, once you click the button and agree to link your Discord account.

As soon as everything is linked, the first task will appear.

All progress will be shown through Discord. As with many browser-based Fortnite events, you can track your progress and it moves you to the next task when you finish the last one.

Click Start to see how you’re doing! Refresh your task tracker by clicking it again.

Discord challenges for Fortnite Paradise

This event will consist of six tasks.

  • Assist Teammates with 10 Eliminations
  • Catch 15 fish in Task 2
  • Task 3: Survive 5th Storm Circle 3 Times
  • Task 4: Deal 3,000 Damage to Opponents
  • Task 5: Heal Yourself: 300 Health Points
  • Task 6: Place Top 10 in Solos 3 Times

It will run until 5:59 a.m. ET on Oct. 2.

All Fortnite Paradise Discord Rewards

The Fortnite Paradise Discord event has three rewards. XP isn’t awarded for any of the tasks/challenges.

  • Chrome-ified Reality Tree Banner Icon – Complete One
  • The banana flip loading screen – Complete three tasks
  • Complete all six tasks in Chrome Flow Wrap

All challenges and rewards for Fortnite Paradise Discord can be found here.

Fortnite October Crew Pack was officially revealed yesterday, if you’re looking for more recent news. Also, the Ranger Shotgun was unvaulted.

