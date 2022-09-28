Fortnite And Overwatch 2 Bosses Are Open To Cross-Overs

(CTN News) _ The launch of Overwatch 2 is just one week away – a day many thought would never come. A lot has changed in the sequel, and Blizzard is open to collaborating with other franchises.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Overwatch VP Jon Spector discussed how the development team is exploring cross-media events.

There have been a number of really interesting examples of games collaborating with other brands or other games,” Spector said. It is no secret that I am a huge anime fan.

Naruto appearing in Fortnite is very cool to me. Despite the fact that I do not play Fortnite, I think that is very cool.

These are things that we are interested in exploring as we look at the Overwatch 2 space.

A key value of ours is to make sure that if and when we do that, it is in a way that feels appropriate for the Overwatch franchise.”

Almost all brands have partnered with Fortnite at this point.

There is a franchise from Dragon Ball Z to Indiana Jones in Epic’s battle royale. There’s no surprise that Blizzard wants to emulate that success.

So we’ve been focusing more on those collaborations. Spector says. “And less on the ads in our game stuff.”

Who knows if this will happen. Just so Edward Elric can blitz Roadhog, I’m hoping for a collaboration with Fullmetal Alchemist.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, Overwatch 2 enters early access for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

SEE Also:

Mars Has Over 7,000 Kg Of Garbage From Humans

Tiktok; What Is The Butter Board Trend On Tiktok

Florida Airport Closures Hinder Las Vegas Flights