Connect with us

Tech

Before An Earthquake Hits The West Coast, This App Will Warn You
Advertisement

Tech

Nikon Z9 Firmware 3.0 Adds 4K High-Res Zoom Video, Better Autofocus, And More

Tech

In Fortnite, How Do You Destroy Jack-o'-Lanterns?

Tech

IPhones Will Feature USB-C Charging, Apple Confirms

Tech

SpO2 Sensor On Apple Watch May Be Better Than You Thought

Tech

Diablo 3 Most Hated Feature Stuck Around Due To Its Box

Tech

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players

Tech

Apple Reports Problems With iMessage And FaceTime

Tech

Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Skin And Spray

Tech World News

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

Tech

2022 Half Spent, Ready for the 10 Most Potential Ecommerce Niches in 2023?

Tech

For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

Tech

Microsoft's Developer-Focused, Arm-Powered Mini Desktop For $599

Tech

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What's Special About It?

Tech

Why Do People Record a Transcript and What Is Good About It?

Tech

How to Gb WhatsApp Download for PC - Download For Window

Tech

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS

Tech

What Are The Best WhatsApp Alternatives For 2022?

Tech

Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

Tech

XBOX GAME PASS Will Include The Games In 2023

Tech

Before An Earthquake Hits The West Coast, This App Will Warn You

Published

2 hours ago

on

Before An Earthquake Hits The West Coast, This App Will Warn You

(CTN News) – MyShake was used by thousands of California residents to alert them of the magnitude 5.1 earthquake that struck the Bay Area on Tuesday.

USGS and California Office of Emergency Management officials say the Berkeley Seismology Lab app alerted 95,000 devices up to 18 seconds before the earthquake, advising them to “drop, cover, and hold on.”

A recent alert prompted over 2 million people to sign up for the app, according to its data page.

MyShake can be downloaded by anyone, but it is only fully operational in California, Oregon, and Washington. Regardless of whether your phone is on “Do Not Disturb,” you will receive alerts if an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude or greater is detected.

You can download and use it here.

Download the MyShake earthquake alert app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play if you have an Android phone.

  • App opens.

  • You will be asked if you want it to track your location and send you notifications and critical alerts. For notifications and alerts, select “Allow”.

  • If you don’t allow MyShake to track your location, you’ll still receive emergency alerts.

  • Decide whether you live in California, Oregon, or Washington.

  • Using the app, you can see recent earthquakes, report earthquakes you experience, and learn safety techniques. These options are available by toggling through the options on the bottom menu of the app, which is horizontally positioned.

  • A loud notification will be sent to your phone when an earthquake is about to occur. You will receive a message advising you to “drop, cover, and hold on,” giving you a few seconds’ warning to protect yourself.

Make sure your iPhone apps don’t uninstall automatically

When you notice an app you need uninstalled on your iPhone, it’s because there’s an option called “Offload Unused Apps” that automatically uninstalls apps you haven’t used in a while.

You might only need this app when you use it, so you should first turn off this option on your iPhone. You can disable this setting by following these steps.

Open Settings.

Select App Store.

Turn off the Offload Unused Apps option.

That’s it!

SEE ALSO:

SpO2 Sensor On Apple Watch May Be Better Than You Thought

Diablo 3 Most Hated Feature Stuck Around Due To Its Box
Related Topics:
Continue Reading