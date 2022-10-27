Kamala Harris Discusses Clean School Bus Investments During Her Visit To Seattle

(CTN News) – Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle for the first time since taking office as Vice President.

During her whirlwind visit, Kamala Harris attended an event at Lumen Field Wednesday morning. She discussed how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering electric school buses to Washington state school districts.

Last year, Congress passed the law.

At 1 p.m., Kamala Harris will attend a private fundraiser in downtown Seattle.

Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., also attended Lumen Field.

Harris met with students from a Whidbey Island school district that will soon receive an electric bus at the event.

With about $1 billion in grants, the White House is helping school districts in all 50 states buy about 2,500 low-emission buses.

Five billion dollars will be invested over the next five years through the grant program.

Approximately 95% of the upcoming buses will be electric, according to the Biden administration.

The program is part of the EPA’s clean school bus program.

According to officials, the program will improve air quality and clean energy in schools.

Additionally, it could improve some health problems for students. Asthma and other health issues can be aggravated by diesel exhaust from traditional school buses, according to the White House.

Protesters met Kamala Harris in Seattle on Tuesday night, calling for her to end Iran’s human rights violations.

The arrival of her had a significant impact on traffic. Seattle area drivers can expect closures until about 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Kamala Harris will attend a fundraiser at Show box at the Market in downtown Seattle at 1 p.m.

She will arrive at King County International Airport-Boeing Field at 1:50 p.m. on the day of her departure.

It is critical for drivers to keep in mind that times may change.

What is Kamala Harris famous for?

A member of the Democratic Party, she previously served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017 and as a United States senator representing California from 2017 to 2021.

SEE ALSO:

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide