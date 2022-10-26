SpO2 Sensor On Apple Watch May Be Better Than You Thought

(CTN News) – As impressive as the Apple Watch’s SpO2 sensor was when it first debuted, it may now be even more accurate.

A study suggests that Apple Watch’s pulse oximeter is in the same league as medical-grade pulse oximeters as a blood oxygen sensor.

Despite the fact that Apple shouldn’t be used in place of official medical devices, it’s nice to know they display reliable readings.

Originally reported by 9to5Mac, the study was published in the Digital Health journal this month and compared a “commercially available smartwatch” with a medical-grade pulse oximeter.

The study used Apple Watch Series 6, the first smartwatch from Apple with an SpO2 sensor, which is over two years old.

According to the study, Apple Watches are more reliable than medical-grade pulse oximeters in detecting states of reduced blood oxygen saturation when the SpO2 level is below 90%.

This conclusion was reached by using 24 healthy participants wearing Apple Watch Series 6 and clamping a Masimo Radical-7 pulse oximeter to the middle finger of each of their wrists.

To compare the Apple Watch and the Masimo Radical-7, the participants performed various breathing exercises to manipulate their blood oxygen levels. There were 642 blood oxygen readings to compare at the end of the tests.

In summary, if you want an accurate blood oxygen level reading, you should still use a medical device. According to the study, Apple’s wearable technology is certainly moving in the right direction towards providing accurate medical information.

Additionally, provide alerts for irregular heartbeat rhythms that may indicate atrial fibrillation, medication intake reminders, and sleep tracking.

While Apple does not claim that any of its devices can be used as concrete medical readers, the features that have been added to Watches, in particular, are exceptionally useful for those looking to monitor their bodily functions and have informed conversations with healthcare providers should anything noteworthy turn up.

