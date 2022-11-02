When Is Dead By Daylight Chapter 26 Coming Out?

(CTN News) – On November 22, Dead by Daylight will release Forged in Fog, a chapter update to its game. With the new update, players will be able to purchase The Knight and Vittorio Toscano as part of the new DLC.

There is also an option for the Knight to order various AI guards to patrol around the map while he searches for other places on the map if he wants to continue searching for different locations on the map.

By shooting the clock at the guard, expelling other survivors, or removing the base flag left by the Knight, it is the survivor’s job to attempt to escape the guard. A survivor can do this by using the clock against the guard.

As well asDead By Daylight summoning a number of complex guards to serve as his guards, the Knight plays many unique games. As part of the Forged in Fog chapter, you can find Fogwise, Quick Gambit, and Potential Energy.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that Vittorio has a few tricks up his sleeve that may come in handy. It is one of the potential energy sources that allows Vittorio to store tokens rather than charging the generator while he is constantly working on it as a means of storing energy.

This means that the generator’s progress can be increased by 1% for every token in the bank, so you can send a complex generator as fast as possible before the criminal catches up to you.

It is expected that the game will be released in November, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release.

