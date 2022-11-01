God Of War Ragnarok Spoilers Are Already Available

(CTN News) – In anticipation of Sony’s upcoming release of “God of War,” a number of people are eagerly anticipating its release.

Moreover, it appears that some people have been able to get ahold of “God of War Ragnarok” more than a week early, and unfortunately, some of them have decided to turn their luck into others’ misfortune by posting spoilers related to the story.

In a tweet posted on October 30, 2022, Sony issued an official statement regarding the issue. It urged anyone already playing the game to take into consideration those who cannot begin their adventures yet.

It also urged them to refrain from posting or sharing anything that could ruin the plot of the game.

According to the message, players who wish to avoid potential spoilers are advised to temporarily muffle any keywords or hashtags associated with the upcoming title.

It may be advisable to stay away from social media altogether if you wish to avoid getting any story details spoiled for you in advance of watching the show.

However, it is difficult to completely avoid popular content — especially if some trolls decide to try and get it in front of as many eyes as possible.

A store is selling copies of Ragnarok before its release

The initial theory was that someone who had acquired an early review copy was accidentally sending screenshots – many of which showed details not previously revealed publicly (via Kotaku).

There is now some indication that giving too much credit to the leakers may have been inaccurate.

