Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Now Available For $899

(CTN News) – Speculations suggest that Samsung will release its new Galaxy S series in the first quarter of 2023. This means that the current Galaxy S22 series is beginning to receive price reductions that are better and more aggressive.

With Amazon’s latest offer, you can score an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black for just $899 after receiving a 25 percent discount.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB storage normally costs $1,200, so you can save $300 by taking advantage of this offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a familiar design that reminds us of the long-gone Galaxy Note series, a powerful camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor capable of recording 8K video and amazing shots no matter what the lighting with Night Mode, and outstanding portraits every time.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and stylus support, making it an ideal device for productivity.

This deal can be even better if you choose to trade in one of your current devices. Amazon will give you $526 in credit for your Amazon.com Gift Card. This means you can get your new device for only $373.

Alternatively, you can choose one of the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 models, which sell for $723 after a 13 percent discount, saving you $112. There is also the option of purchasing the 256GB model for $823 and receiving a discount of $62.

In either case, you would receive a brand-new device that comes with a stand-alone cover to ensure the safety of your phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ also sells for $850 after a $200 discount, which is a very compelling offer.

If you are still looking for more options, you can check out the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It is now available for $858 after receiving its first 5 percent discount, which means you will save $40.

