Connect with us

Tech

Court Rules That Internet Archive Violated Publishers' Copyrights By Lending Ebooks
Advertisement

Tech

HUAWEI TALKBAND B7 IS SET TO DESTROY THE MI BAND SERIES

Tech

How to Use OpenAI's GPT-4 for Free? Check these 3 Steps

Tech

Blue Origin Uncovers The Cause Of Last Year's Cargo Rocket Failure

Tech News

Grindr, LGBTQ+ Dating App, Issues Warning For Egyptian Users

Tech

In The UK, Microsoft Gets a Boost With Its Activision Bid

Tech

TikTok Is Banned From Civil Servants' Work Phones In France

Tech

Northern Lights Showed Up Last Night For The First Time

Tech

Credit Card Gotchas to Avoid

Tech

Effortlessly Add Video Conferencing to Your Website: A Guide to Video Call APIs

Tech

What Is A Good Internet Speed? Factors To Consider When Choosing The Right Plan

Tech

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plugins Support To Access More Recent Data

Learning How To Tech

How To Become A UX Designer: Importance And Skills Required

Tech

What Is Natural Language Processing (NLP) And How Does It Work?

Tech

Fugitive Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro After $40bn Implosion of Terra and Luna Tokens

Tech

YouTube Channel Hacks For Crypto Scams Keep Happening, Linus Tech Tips Taken Down

Tech

TikTok Sale Might Be Forced By US Plan, China Criticizes

Tech

Relativity Space Launches World's 1st 3D-Printed Rocket 'Terren 1', But Fails To Reach Orbit

Tech

What Is A White Label Payment Gateway And How Can You Use It?

Tech How To

What Is A Trojan Horse And How To Protect Your Computer From Trojan Horses?

Tech

Court Rules That Internet Archive Violated Publishers’ Copyrights By Lending Ebooks

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Court Rules That Internet Archive Violated Publishers' Copyrights By Lending Ebooks

(CTN News) – In a high-profile case brought by the Internet Archive against a group of four US publishers led by Hachette Book Group, a federal judge has ruled in favor of the publishers.

According to Reuters, Judge John G. Koeltl ruled on Friday that the nonprofit had infringed upon the group’s copyrights by lending out digitally scanned copies of its books.

A lawsuit was filed over the Internet Archive’s decision to launch a “National Emergency Library” during the early stages of the pandemic. As a result of the program, the organization provided access to more than 1.4 million free ebooks, including copyrighted works, in response to the closure of libraries worldwide due to Coronavirus lockdowns.

A “controlled digital lending” system was used for the Internet Archive’s Open Library program before March 2020, which meant that there was often a waitlist to borrow a book.

Due to the pandemic, the Internet Archive lifted these restrictions in order to facilitate access to reading material for people who were confined to their homes. The Copyright Alliance quickly expressed its disapproval of the initiative.

Furthermore, Hachette, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, and John Wiley & Sons sued The Internet Archive in June 2020, alleging that the organization enabled “willful mass copyright infringement.”

At the same time, the National Emergency Program was halted.

In this week’s trial, Internet Archive argued that the initiative is protected by the principle of Fair Use, which permits the use of copyrighted works under certain conditions without a license. Using a similar argument, HathiTrust defeated The Authors Guild’s legal challenge in 2014.

In contrast, Judge Koeltl rejected the Internet Archive’s position, declaring that lending unlicensed copies of books does not constitute “transformation.”.

Despite the fact that [the Internet Archive] has the right to lend print books it has lawfully acquired, it does not have the right to scan those books and lend their digital copies in bulk.

According to Maria Pallante, president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers, the decision “underscored the importance of authors, publishers, and creative markets in a global economy.”

It was announced on Saturday that the Internet Archive would appeal the decision. “Libraries are much more than customer service departments for corporate database products. “Libraries must be able to maintain their historic role in society – the ownership, preservation, and lending of books – to ensure democracy thrives at a global level,” the nonprofit stated in a blog post.

The decision is a blow to libraries, readers, and authors, and we plan to appeal it.”

SEE ALSO:

HUAWEI TALKBAND B7 IS SET TO DESTROY THE MI BAND SERIES

In The UK, Microsoft Gets a Boost With Its Activision Bid

Exxon Mobil Assets Have been Nationalized By Chad
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins