WhatsApp Is Adding More Privacy To Audio Messages
Tech

Court Rules That Internet Archive Violated Publishers' Copyrights By Lending Ebooks

Tech

HUAWEI TALKBAND B7 IS SET TO DESTROY THE MI BAND SERIES

Tech

How to Use OpenAI's GPT-4 for Free? Check these 3 Steps

Tech

Blue Origin Uncovers The Cause Of Last Year's Cargo Rocket Failure

Tech News

Grindr, LGBTQ+ Dating App, Issues Warning For Egyptian Users

Tech

In The UK, Microsoft Gets a Boost With Its Activision Bid

Tech

TikTok Is Banned From Civil Servants' Work Phones In France

Tech

Northern Lights Showed Up Last Night For The First Time

Tech

Credit Card Gotchas to Avoid

Tech

Effortlessly Add Video Conferencing to Your Website: A Guide to Video Call APIs

Tech

What Is A Good Internet Speed? Factors To Consider When Choosing The Right Plan

Tech

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plugins Support To Access More Recent Data

Learning How To Tech

How To Become A UX Designer: Importance And Skills Required

Tech

What Is Natural Language Processing (NLP) And How Does It Work?

Tech

Fugitive Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro After $40bn Implosion of Terra and Luna Tokens

Tech

YouTube Channel Hacks For Crypto Scams Keep Happening, Linus Tech Tips Taken Down

Tech

TikTok Sale Might Be Forced By US Plan, China Criticizes

Tech

Relativity Space Launches World's 1st 3D-Printed Rocket 'Terren 1', But Fails To Reach Orbit

Tech

What Is A White Label Payment Gateway And How Can You Use It?

Tech

WhatsApp Is Adding More Privacy To Audio Messages

(CTN News) – The Meta-owned WhatsApp service is adding another feature that will let users send audio messages playable only once, according to WaBetaInfo, which reported on the news.

The app-tracking website reports that the messaging app has started rolling out the new update, bringing it up to version 2.23.7.8, as listed in the app-tracking website.

As part of the app, there is an audio message feature that can only be played once at a time when the app is opened to ensure your privacy is protected.

Due to the fact that this feature is still being developed for the time being, there will be a future update with this feature available.

Additionally to WhatsApp’s already existing features, it’s also possible to send images and videos that are only viewable once as part of WhatsApp’s already existing features, in addition to WhatsApp’s already existing features. Currently, the app is working on the audio messages that will be sent to the users as part of the service.

According to the app-tracking website, audio messages sent using this mode will only be able to be played once. Such as with images and videos, audio messages sent via this mode cannot be saved, forwarded, or recorded, which will enhance privacy for users.

Due to WhatsApp privacy and security of communication given by this feature, it would be more convenient for users since other users would not be able to access or listen to the audio message after it has played once, reducing the risk of someone else listening or accessing the voice note in the future.

It would be beneficial to have this feature included in the WhatsApp messaging app. This would allow one person to send confidential and sensitive information to another.

