(CTN News) – A Salesforce’ conference hall in San Francisco was packed with nearly 900 people who donned matching white lab coats, wigs, and mustaches for the event.

During the March event, Salesforce Inc., the event organizer, was recognized as the organization that organized the largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein in the history of the Guinness World Records.

A long-dead scientist has been given a new lease of life as the company’s mascot by the artificial intelligence components that make up the software corporation.

A person familiar with the situation, who wished to remain anonymous because the terms of the contract were confidential, told the Associated Press last week that Salesforce paid more than $20 million to license Einstein’s image in a contract reached about ten years ago.

The Salesforce logo features Albert Einstein’s face in order to communicate a sense of safety and forward-thinking in the world of artificial intelligence. This branding highlights the distinctiveness of the company’s AI features and emphasizes the necessity of an intermediary in order to ensure the safety of its AI. Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s CEO, pushed through the Einstein branding despite initial opposition from some of the company’s marketers.

The Hebrew University chose Salesforce’s pitch, and thus secured an exclusive two-decade contract with Einstein’s likeness for the next two decades. The names of AI features released by other major tech companies have been given strategic names.

As part of Salesforce’s AI pipeline, Einstein-branded features are included, emphasizing the creation of content quickly. It was CEO Benioff who warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence, as well as the need for a management structure. “Einstein Trust Layer” prevents AI output from causing harm to the user.

In a classic Salesforce commercial, Matthew McConaughey portrays the use of Artificial Intelligence as the “wild west.” Salesforce’s Chief AI Officer, Clara Shih, emphasizes the importance of raising awareness of the risks associated with the use of AI. In addition to indirect sales generated through the use of AI skills, Shih does not disclose revenue details in his presentation.

There can be no doubt that Einstein is a reliable figure who supports that safety-focused point of view. According to Fleming, he is simply an incredible human being, who is one of the most quoted people in the world.” As a company, we have never made a better decision regarding our brand than this one.”

