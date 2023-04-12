Connect with us

China Releases Rules for Generative AI like ChatGPT After Alibaba, Baidu Launch Services
China Releases Rules for Generative AI like ChatGPT After Alibaba, Baidu Launch Services

2 days ago

China Releases Rules for Generative AI like ChatGPT After Alibaba, Baidu Launch Services

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Chinese authorities unveiled proposed regulations to govern the commercialization of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

As domestic internet firms began rolling out ChatGPT-style products, the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China has drafted guidelines to regulate the country’s first of their type.

What is Generative AI, and Why is it Important?

Algorithms that can generate content like images and texts are known as generative AI and are trained on massive amounts of data.

OpenAI, a company based in the United States, created ChatGPT, a program that can automatically reply to questions asked by users.

Chinese tech titans have been releasing competitive products in recent weeks. Tongyi Qianwen, Alibaba’s generative AI product, was announced on Tuesday, and the e-commerce giant plans to implement it across several of its offerings. Ernie Bot, Baidu’s version, was released for beta testing last month.

The proposed measures from the CAC outline the guidelines that generative AI services must adhere to, such as the acceptable range of content that can be generated.

According to the proposed regulations, the content must uphold the tenets of socialism and not challenge the state’s authority.

China’s Other Regulations Around Data Protection and Algorithm Development

The CAC has warned businesses to ensure the data used to train their AI systems does not promote bias based on characteristics like race, gender, or ethnicity. In addition, the regulator emphasized they must not produce any misleading data.

Since generative AI can produce politically sensitive content, analysts have already told CNBC that Chinese regulators are likely closely monitoring its progress.

The CAC’s regulations underscore this worry and provide a road map for how Chinese businesses should approach developing this technology.

However, the rules will complement China’s other data protection and algorithm development regulations, which will go into force later this year.

However, China is not the only nation interested in RAI’s progress. Due to privacy concerns, Italy blocked ChatGPT in March.

