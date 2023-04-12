Connect with us

Bangkok Holds Activities to Show Gratitude for Senior Citizens on National Elderly Day
News

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Bangkok began holding events to honor the city’s senior citizens and show appreciation for their many years of service.

National Elderly Day is celebrated on April 13, the first day of the three-day Songkran Festival; hence these events are being held in honor of that day.

People in Thailand return to their childhood homes and ancestral villages for the New Year to honor their forefathers and mothers.

City Governor Leads Opening Ceremony at Prince Palace Hotel

City governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Prince Palace Hotel in the Pom Prap Sattru Phai area.

He led the sprinkling of scented water on Buddha figures and the pouring of water onto the hands of elders, who then blessed the new hotel.

 

Both young and old enjoyed various senior-friendly activities designed to encourage movement and socialization.

According to Chadchart, the city has the policy to boost residents’ happiness by supporting families. Families are the backbone of any community.

“Thailand is becoming an aging society, and the city recognizes the importance of seniors as valuable members of society,” he stated.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Commits to Improving Quality of Life for Elderly

People of retirement age have devoted their lives to raising families and positively contributing to their communities and the nation.

Their service should be honored and appreciated so that they may return to civilian life with pride and respect.

Chadchart stated that the municipality is dedicated to safeguarding its senior citizens, giving them the resources they need to live well and actively contributing to the city’s long-term growth and prosperity.

Those festivities “today help preserve Thai tradition, promote elders’ participation in social events, and increase public awareness of the importance of senior citizens and the family institution,” he said.

The Social Development Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) annually organizes events on National Elderly Day during Songkran Festival week.

Members of the BMA Pensioner Association, the Bangkok Senior Citizen Club Federation, and the senior citizens in the Din Daeng and Bang Khae districts who frequent the BMA day centers for the elderly are among the participants.

