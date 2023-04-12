Moderna Expects $8-$15 Billion in Sales from Covid, Flu and Respiratory Vaccines by 2027

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Moderna projected that sales of its Covid, RSV, flu, and other respiratory vaccines will reach $8 billion to $15 billion in 2027.

The biotech firm expects an operating profit of $4 billion and $9 billion to follow. “Over the next few years,” Moderna said, an additional $6 billion to $8 billion would be invested in respiratory product research.

Covid-19 vaccine sales expected to drop, but Moderna eyes long-term growth

The news was dropped before Tuesday’s Vaccine Day celebrations in Moderna. Investors and analysts were on hand at the company’s annual event to hear about the latest developments in its vaccine portfolio as they anticipate its post-pandemic growth.

While the mRNA Covid vaccination brought in $18 billion in 2018, Moderna predicts sales of only $5 billion in 2023. The single product the Cambridge, Massachusetts firm produces is the Covid vaccination.

The company reported that a late-stage clinical trial of Moderna’s highly anticipated flu vaccine did not fulfill the business’s requirements for early success.

Moderna aims to launch six new vaccine products in the next few years

In a press release, Moderna stated that it plans to release six significant vaccine products “in the next few years,” highlighting its efforts to strengthen its pipeline.

Analyst at Jefferies Michael Yee said in a note on Tuesday that the higher 2027 projections “represent an upside to the low profitability expected this year given the smaller” Covid market.

Since “where seasonal viruses are going, especially COVID for now,” Yee warned investors to expect disputes over the recommendations.

The experimental RSV vaccine developed by Moderna is one of the “big three” respiratory treatments the business expects to help it reach its 2027 financial goals.

This quarter, the business plans to submit an application seeking final approval of the shot for adults aged 60 and up.

Christine Shaw, head of the respiratory vaccines portfolio at Moderna, said that the company hopes to hear back from the FDA by the end of the year or the beginning of 2024.

The fatal virus affects the lungs and respiratory system and typically causes mild, flu-like symptoms, but Moderna is racing closely behind drugmakers Pfizer and GSK to deliver the world’s first vaccine against the virus.

Moderna’s RSV vaccine receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA Although most patients get better within a week or two, 6,000 to 10,000 elderly people and a few hundred children under the age of 5 die every year from RSV.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Moderna’s RSV vaccine at the end of January. The designation was given to the vaccine by Moderna after favorable topline findings from a phase three clinical trial, and it is meant to speed up the development and review of medications for serious or life-threatening disorders.

The effectiveness of Moderna’s vaccination against RSV with two or more symptoms in those aged 60 and over was 83.7%, and against lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms, it was 82.4%. During the study, no safety issues surfaced.

Shaw noted that there were no documented cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Shots made by Pfizer and GSK have been plagued by reports of nervous system illness, a major concern of the FDA consultants who suggested the vaccinations.

Shaw added that Moderna has a “very active” pediatric program looking at the effects of their RSV vaccine on kids. She reported that a new study with youngsters aged 0 to 2 had just begun at the company.

In this study, researchers compare the effectiveness of the RSV vaccine to that of a new combination vaccine that protects against both RSV and human metapneumovirus.

