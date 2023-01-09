Pixel 5 Is The Last Truly Reliable Google Phone Right Now

(CTN News) – The Pixel 5, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 are both excellent phones, but they have their own set of problems. Therefore, if you’re looking for a reliable Google phone without spending a lot of money, the Pixel 5 is a viable option.

Despite the fact that the Pixel 5 was released in late 2020, it is still worth your money whether you buy it in 2023 or not. In addition to its 6-inch screen, it features a 90Hz refresh rate, which is higher than the Pixel 6a budget model.

Due to the larger screen, this would have cost you more than the discounted Pixel 5. As a result, it is more compact than the latest Pixel phones.

A very competent rear camera array is available on the Pixel 5, which might not be as impressive as the setup on the more expensive Pixel 7, but is still capable of putting most mid-range phones to shame and will never disappoint you.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and has 8GB of RAM, so it will perform well in general use as it has a smooth user interface.

As long as you accomplish most of your everyday phone tasks and browse the web, you will not experience any lags.

However, we would like to point out that this isn’t the phone for you if you are a heavy multitasker or if you play a lot of games.

In terms of battery life, the phone offers solid performance, and it comes with a solid physical fingerprint reader that is not prone to glitches like the in-display fingerprint reader on the Pixel 6.

In contrast to the Google Pixel 6a, which is a budget-friendly phone, the Pixel 6a supports wireless charging as well.

Shortly, if you are looking for a reasonably-priced compact phone with a fantastic camera, decent performance, a smooth screen, and incredible battery life, the Pixel 5 is a phone that is certainly worth considering if you are looking for a reasonably-priced compact phone.

There’s no denying that it’s two generations old at this point. However, the good news is that it’s been upgraded to Android 13 and there aren’t any real weaknesses to it.

You won’t have to worry about random bugs and broken camera glasses either, because you won’t have to deal with those issues.

Moreover, only the Pixel 5 and older models get unlimited Google Photos storage for free, so that’s another plus for the Pixel 5 and older models.

It is worth noting that when the Pixel 5 was released, it carried a price tag of $699. However, you can currently get it from Woot for just $379.99, which is a discount of $319 over the original price.

Amazon is selling its refurbished model with a 90-day warranty for just $167.99 if you think that’s still too much for a 2020 phone, however.

Why do Google not sell Pixel 5?

The global chip shortage is at least partly to blame for the Pixel 5’s early demise.

