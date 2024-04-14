6 Killed By Sydney Knife Attacker In Bondi Mall

(CTN News) – An attacker who fatally stabbed six people in a mall was shot dead by police in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday, police said.

An officer shot the assailant after he attacked shoppers in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center, police said.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told a press conference that five of the six victims were women. Eight people, including a nine-month-old baby, were hospitalized for stab wounds.

Sydney police don’t believe the attack was terrorism-related, according to Webb.

As of yet, there is no indication of the man’s motive is. According to him, this was an indiscriminate act of violence that targeted innocent individuals doing shopping on an ordinary Saturday afternoon. During this difficult time, Australians first think of the victims of these terrible acts.

Attacks such as the one on Saturday are rare in Australia. The country has some of the toughest firearms and knife laws in the world.

The rampage has begun

Sydney Police say that emergency services were called to the mall just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) after reports of stabbings were received.

The attack was witnessed by Ayush Singh, 25, while he worked in a mall cafe. When the police responded, he heard gunshots. There was a man running and chasing people with a knife. Just as he passed me, I heard several gunshots, and the individual was neutralized.” The people around me were terrified. A few old ladies in the cafe needed assistance getting into a safe spot.

As soon as people were ushered out of the Sydney mall, SWAT teams began sweeping the surrounding streets, according to one witness. Other witnesses said they saw a woman lying on the ground and taking shelter in a jewellery store.

A state broadcaster described the incident in which a police officer shot the attacker from an eyewitness account.

Despite her shooting him, he would have continued shooting Sydney, he was on a rampage, said the anonymous man. He received CPR from her. He had a large and nice blade on him. There was a sense that he was on a killing spree.”

There were several Sydney posts on social media showing crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the scene. Police have said that the mall will remain closed on Sunday while an investigation is conducted.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder yesterday after two stabbings, one of which resulted in another teenager’s death.

