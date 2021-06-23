UEFA Euro 2020 Match Between Portugal vs France Ends in 2-2 Draw

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal Vs France ended in 2-2 draw with France at the top Group F with 5 points, while Portugal finish in 3rd position with 4 points.

Both teams are through to Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scored two penalties which took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record for men’s football.

Karim Benzema had scored two goals for France.

Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped holders Portugal squeeze into the last 16 of the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France in a dramatic conclusion to Euro 2020 Group F. World champions France won the group by one point from Germany in second with Portugal third, level on points with Germany.

Ronaldo edged his side in front from the penalty spot, becoming the first European in World Cup and Euros history to score a combined 20 goals across the two competitions. France striker Karim Benzema scored twice to put his side ahead but Ronaldo equalized from the spot to become the joint top scorer in international soccer history.

France top ‘group of death’ as Portugal and Germany live to fight another day

The value of Benzema’s brace was born out in France topping the group as the only undefeated team, earning a comparatively favourable tie against Switzerland in Bucharest. By contrast, Portugal travel to Seville to take on the world’s number-one ranked side Belgium and Germany must face England at Wembley Stadium.

UEFA Euro 2020 Group F