Connect with us

News Video Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 Match Between Portugal vs France Ends in 2-2 Draw
Advertisement

Middle East News Video

The World Health Exhibition 2021 Kicks Off in Dubai

News Video Sports

Scotland Earns its First Euro 2020 Point in a Winless Match with England

News News Video Regional News

Psychic Lion in Thailand Can Predict Euro 2020 Football Matches

News Video Tech

Worlds First Racing Flying Electric Car "eVTOL" Takes Historic Flight

News News Video World News

Video of French President Macron Getting Bitch Slapped Goes Viral

News Video Sports

Thailand's War Elephants Lose to UAE at World Cup Qualifiers

News Video Sports

Thailand's War Elephants Tie Indonesia at World Cup Qualifiers

News Video Sports

Serbian Volleyball Player Sorry for Racist Gesture Towards Thai Player

News Asia News Video

Myanmar's Shadow Government Prepares Troops to Fight Junta

News Video

UEFA Euro 2020 Match Between Portugal vs France Ends in 2-2 Draw

Published

2 hours ago

on

The UEFA Euro 2020 match between Portugal Vs France ended in 2-2 draw with France at the top Group F with 5 points, while Portugal finish in 3rd position with 4 points.

Both teams are through to Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scored two penalties which took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record for men’s football.

Karim Benzema had scored two goals for France.

Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped holders Portugal squeeze into the last 16 of the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France in a dramatic conclusion to Euro 2020 Group F. World champions France won the group by one point from Germany in second with Portugal third, level on points with Germany.

Ronaldo edged his side in front from the penalty spot, becoming the first European in World Cup and Euros history to score a combined 20 goals across the two competitions. France striker Karim Benzema scored twice to put his side ahead but Ronaldo equalized from the spot to become the joint top scorer in international soccer history.

France top ‘group of death’ as Portugal and Germany live to fight another day

The value of Benzema’s brace was born out in France topping the group as the only undefeated team, earning a comparatively favourable tie against Switzerland in Bucharest. By contrast, Portugal travel to Seville to take on the world’s number-one ranked side Belgium and Germany must face England at Wembley Stadium.

UEFA Euro 2020 Group F

Team P W D L GD Pts
1 France 3 1 2 0 1 5
2 Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
3 Portugal 3 1 1 1 1 4
4 Hungary 3 0 2 1 -3 2
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog