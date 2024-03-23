Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024

(CTN News) – Mexico ranks 24th least peaceful and 140th most peaceful on the Global Peace Index. According to the index, 172 independent states and territories worldwide are classified as peaceful. There are Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico in 2024.

Neither internal nor external peace is weighed in the GPI (60%) nor the GPI (40%).

Among the indicators used to determine internal peace are homicide rates, internal conflict intensity, violent crime, political instability, and political terror. In addition to military expenditures, nuclear and heavy weapon capabilities, conflicts fought, and more, external peace is also weighted from 1 to 5. Peace scores of 1 are the most peaceful, whereas peace scores of 5 are the least peaceful. Mexico has a score of 2.600 on the index.

Despite Mexico’s popularity as a vacation destination, especially for Americans, the country has many dangerous areas and cities. Violence against journalists, organized crime, political corruption, drug trafficking, and violence against women are some of the problems Mexico is currently dealing with. Visitors to Mexico should be aware of kidnappings, homicides, robberies, and carjackings.

Tijuana Acapulco Ciudad Victoria Ciudad Juarez Irapuato Cancun Culiacán Uruapan Ciudad Obredón Coatzacoalcos

With over 50 million people passing through Tijuana annually, it is the world’s busiest land border crossing. According to the 2018 Tijuana homicide report, there were 2,640 homicides across the city, which is 138 homicides per 100,000 people. Despite being across the border, San Diego has remained relatively safe due to the hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers. Several agencies are involved, such as the United States Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, and the Coast Guard.

San Diego recorded a homicide rate of 2.5 per 100,000 people in 2018. There are five of the most dangerous cities in Mexico, and it is among the ten most dangerous cities in the world. The most dangerous cities in the world are Tijuana, followed by Acapulco, Ciudad Victoria, Ciudad Juárez, and Irapuato.

City Country Homicides per 100K 2018 Homicides Tijuana Mexico 138 2640 Acapulco Mexico 111 948 Ciudad Victoria Mexico 86 314 Ciudad Juarez Mexico 86 1251 Irapuato Mexico 81 473 Cancun Mexico 64 547 Culiacán Mexico 61 585 Uruapan Mexico 55 189 Ciudad Obredón Mexico 52 179 Coatzacoalcos Mexico 48 162 Celaya Mexico 47 240 Ensenada Mexico 47 253 Tepic Mexico 45 230 Reynosa Mexico 41 295 Chihuahua Mexico 38 352

