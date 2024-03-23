Connect with us

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low As Elections Loom

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Abdominal Surgery

How Grass Fuels the Surge in Devastating Wildfires across the US

Catherine, Princess of Wales 42 Announces She Has Cancer

The Weekly Inflation Rate In Pakistan Decreased By 1.13%

Near Moscow, Gunmen Open Fire And Throw Bombs At a Concert Hall, Killing Many

Donald Trump Might Make $3 Billion If The Truth is Made Public

Government Shutdown Bills Pass The House; Now It's Up To The Senate

Missouri Student Riley Strain's Body Found In Tennessee River; No Foul Play Suspected

Crypto Fintechzoom: Discovering Crypto's Future with FintechZoom

Suspected Insurgents Ignite a Firestorm in Southern Thailand

Thailand and UK Forge Strategic Partnership, Sign Agreement on Trade, Tourism, and Visa Exemptions

Biden Administration Forgives $6 Billion in Student Loans for Public Service Workers

Nike Stocks Fall On Lackluster Outlook, Slowing Sales In China

Chinese Tourists Lead International Arrivals in Thailand

Air Europa Customers Warned Of Data Leak By IAG, WSJ Says

Thailand Emerges as Asia's Leading Ice Cream Exporter with 7.3% Year-on-Year Growth

Apple Inc Opens Flagships Store in Shanghai Despite Plummeting Sales

CNOOC's Profits Plunged Due To Lower Oil Prices In 2023

Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024

(CTN News) – Mexico ranks 24th least peaceful and 140th most peaceful on the Global Peace Index. According to the index, 172 independent states and territories worldwide are classified as peaceful. There are Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico in 2024.

Neither internal nor external peace is weighed in the GPI (60%) nor the GPI (40%).

Among the indicators used to determine internal peace are homicide rates, internal conflict intensity, violent crime, political instability, and political terror. In addition to military expenditures, nuclear and heavy weapon capabilities, conflicts fought, and more, external peace is also weighted from 1 to 5. Peace scores of 1 are the most peaceful, whereas peace scores of 5 are the least peaceful. Mexico has a score of 2.600 on the index.

Despite Mexico’s popularity as a vacation destination, especially for Americans, the country has many dangerous areas and cities. Violence against journalists, organized crime, political corruption, drug trafficking, and violence against women are some of the problems Mexico is currently dealing with. Visitors to Mexico should be aware of kidnappings, homicides, robberies, and carjackings.

Mexico’s ten most dangerous cities, based on homicides per 100,000 residents, are:

  1. Tijuana
  2. Acapulco
  3. Ciudad Victoria
  4. Ciudad Juarez
  5. Irapuato
  6. Cancun
  7. Culiacán
  8. Uruapan
  9. Ciudad Obredón
  10. Coatzacoalcos

With over 50 million people passing through Tijuana annually, it is the world’s busiest land border crossing. According to the 2018 Tijuana homicide report, there were 2,640 homicides across the city, which is 138 homicides per 100,000 people. Despite being across the border, San Diego has remained relatively safe due to the hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers. Several agencies are involved, such as the United States Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, and the Coast Guard.

San Diego recorded a homicide rate of 2.5 per 100,000 people in 2018. There are five of the most dangerous cities in Mexico, and it is among the ten most dangerous cities in the world. The most dangerous cities in the world are Tijuana, followed by Acapulco, Ciudad Victoria, Ciudad Juárez, and Irapuato.

List of the 10 most dangerous cities in Mexico:

City Country Homicides per 100K 2018 Homicides
Tijuana Mexico 138 2640
Acapulco Mexico 111 948
Ciudad Victoria Mexico 86 314
Ciudad Juarez Mexico 86 1251
Irapuato Mexico 81 473
Cancun Mexico 64 547
Culiacán Mexico 61 585
Uruapan Mexico 55 189
Ciudad Obredón Mexico 52 179
Coatzacoalcos Mexico 48 162
Celaya Mexico 47 240
Ensenada Mexico 47 253
Tepic Mexico 45 230
Reynosa Mexico 41 295
Chihuahua Mexico 38 352

