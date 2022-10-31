Broncos Field Bradley Chubb Call, Won’t Trade Wide Receivers

(CTN News) – The Denver Broncos appear to be the most likely team to make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline out of all the teams considering trades.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, sources told ESPN.

According to sources, one team has even offered to trade its first-round pick, as well as other compensation, to acquire Chubb.

Despite trade inquiries on Chubb, do not plan to trade Jerry Jeudy or KJ Hamler despite getting calls on the third-year wide receivers.

According to ESPN, the Broncos, who play Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, want to revive their struggling offense with Jeudy and Hamler. There is still a possibility that Denver could trade one of the receivers by Tuesday, but only for a very strong offer, according to sources.

The Broncos’ first seven games should see a number of strong offers for Chubb, who has 5.5 sacks through his first seven games. The team that agrees to the required trade compensation will also want to extend Chubb’s rookie contract.

According to sources, if the don’t trade Chubb by Tuesday, they will work on signing him to keep him in Denver long term.

According to ESPN, Chubb’s upcoming deal is expected to be worth more than $20 million annually, regardless of whether he plays for Denver or somewhere else.

The Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams just before the deadline for second- and third-round picks last year, and Chubb is likely to fetch even more if Denver decides to deal him.

Despite trade speculation, Chubb said Friday he’s “not even thinking about” leaving the Broncos.

With a torn ACL and bone spurs in both ankles, Chubb missed all but four games in 2019. In 2018, after being drafted No. 5 overall, he had a career-high 12 sacks.

What Did Broncos give for Russell Wilson?

Thirteen months later, Seattle traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos along with a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Denver’s first- and second-rounders in each of the next two drafts as well as a 2022 fifth-rounder.

