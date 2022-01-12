Washington’s Bradley Beal Enters Protocol for Health and Safety

Washington‘s Bradley Beal will not play against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night after entering health and safety protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.

He entered the protocols Dec. 23 and returned a week later. Then, he explained that he didn’t have COVID-19 and that the absence resulted from contact tracing.

After testing positive last year, Bradley Beal missed the Olympics. He was unvaccinated when the season began. During a conversation late last month, he said he’d always been open to getting the vaccine and decided to receive it for family reasons.

According to coach Wes Unseld Jr., he believes a test from Monday was flagged, but he couldn’t say for sure. He said Bradley Beal needs both tests to come back negative in order to exit protocol.

Washington plays Orlando again on Wednesday night.

