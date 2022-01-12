Connect with us

Washington's Bradley Beal Enters Protocol for Health and Safety
Thailand to Use Muay Thai Boxing to Promote Thai Culture Globally

Andrew Luck Named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

CFP National Championship - Georgia Wins 33-18 Over Alabama

Djokovic freed from Immigration Detention in Australia by a Judge

NFL Draft Order 2022 - Here's the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs

Tottenham Comes From Behind to Defeat Morecambe 3-1

Liverpool Tromps Shrewsbury 4-1- Watch Goals & Highlights

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks

La Liga 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia - Goals and Highlights

Published

29 mins ago

on

Bradley Beal

Washington‘s Bradley Beal will not play against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night after entering health and safety protocols for the second time in less than three weeks.

He entered the protocols Dec. 23 and returned a week later. Then, he explained that he didn’t have COVID-19 and that the absence resulted from contact tracing.

After testing positive last year, Bradley Beal missed the Olympics. He was unvaccinated when the season began. During a conversation late last month, he said he’d always been open to getting the vaccine and decided to receive it for family reasons.

According to coach Wes Unseld Jr., he believes a test from Monday was flagged, but he couldn’t say for sure. He said Bradley Beal needs both tests to come back negative in order to exit protocol.

Washington plays Orlando again on Wednesday night.

 

USNIB

