Andrew Luck Named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Andrew Luck is a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

The National Football Foundation announced Luck as one of 21 members of the College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday.

In the voting for the Heisman Trophy, the Stanford alum finished second twice. Luck led the Cardinals to a 31-7 record, passing for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns. Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards were presented to him in 2011.

According to Stanford head coach David Shaw, he was the most talented quarterback of his generation.

It is an honor to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022, Luck said to his alma mater. I would like to thank everyone at Stanford, especially my coaches, teammates, and wife.”

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck was selected first overall by the Colts. Despite missing half of 2015 and all of 2017, he threw for over 23,000 yards and 171 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Colts.

Luck was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2018, but he abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason.

Former Indianapolis teammate Ryan Kelly, who played for Alabama, joined Luck at Lucas Oil Stadium for the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Crimson Tide and Georgia.

Look who’s here at Lucas Oil. Former #Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in the building doing TV & hanging with his friend, Colts center & Alabama alum Ryan Kelly. First time seeing him here since he walked off this field to announce his retirement.#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/BKd8TfQitx — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 11, 2022

Look no further fellow you found em… We missed the whole first quarter catching up. It was great seeing #12. Miss the dude. #outstanding #AndrewLuck pic.twitter.com/TRo2t7P85q — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 11, 2022

Since stepping away from the game, Luck has kept a relatively low profile. Lucy, their first child, was born to him and his wife, Nicole, in November 2019.

Induction ceremonies for the College Football Hall of Fame will take place on Dec. 6, 2022. Mike Doss, drafted by Indianapolis out of Ohio State in 2003, is also included on the list of inductees. He played four seasons with the Colts, culminating in a Super Bowl victory in 2006.