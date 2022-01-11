Connect with us

Sports Trending News

Andrew Luck Named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Advertisement

Sports Trending News

CFP National Championship - Georgia Wins 33-18 Over Alabama

Sports Trending News

Djokovic freed from Immigration Detention in Australia by a Judge

Sports Trending News

NFL Draft Order 2022 - Here’s the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs

News Video Sports

Tottenham Comes From Behind to Defeat Morecambe 3-1

News Video Sports

Liverpool Tromps Shrewsbury 4-1- Watch Goals & Highlights

Sports Trending News

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks

Sports Trending News

La Liga 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia - Goals and Highlights

Sports Trending News

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United in 2022

Sports Trending News

FA Cup - What Will be the Prize Money For the FA Cup Winners in 2022?

Sports

Andrew Luck Named to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Published

1 hour ago

on

Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck is a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

The National Football Foundation announced Luck as one of 21 members of the College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday.

In the voting for the Heisman Trophy, the Stanford alum finished second twice. Luck led the Cardinals to a 31-7 record, passing for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns. Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards were presented to him in 2011.

According to Stanford head coach David Shaw, he was the most talented quarterback of his generation.

It is an honor to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022, Luck said to his alma mater. I would like to thank everyone at Stanford, especially my coaches, teammates, and wife.”

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck was selected first overall by the Colts. Despite missing half of 2015 and all of 2017, he threw for over 23,000 yards and 171 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Colts.

Luck was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after passing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2018, but he abruptly retired during the 2019 preseason.

Former Indianapolis teammate Ryan Kelly, who played for Alabama, joined Luck at Lucas Oil Stadium for the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Crimson Tide and Georgia.

Must Read: NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks

Since stepping away from the game, Luck has kept a relatively low profile. Lucy, their first child, was born to him and his wife, Nicole, in November 2019.

Induction ceremonies for the College Football Hall of Fame will take place on Dec. 6, 2022. Mike Doss, drafted by Indianapolis out of Ohio State in 2003, is also included on the list of inductees. He played four seasons with the Colts, culminating in a Super Bowl victory in 2006.

Full 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HOF CLASS

PLAYERS

  • LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)
  • Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)
  • Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)
  • Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)
  • Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)
  • Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)
  • Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)
  • Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)
  • Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)
  • Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)
  • Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)
  • Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)
  • Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)
  • Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)
  • Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)
  • Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)
  • Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)
  • Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

On Dec. 6, the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner will induct the class into the College Football Hall of Fame. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the dinner was held in Las Vegas for two years before returning to New York City in 2022.

Also Check:

The Top Players to Keep an Eye On in the 2021 NFL Season

US Soldier Allegedly Flees to Thailand Day after Wife Found

Understanding Your Odds When Playing Online Casino Games

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?