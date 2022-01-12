Thailand to Use Muay Thai Boxing to Promote Thai Culture Globally

In an effort to promote Thai culture on the international stage, the government of Thailand has instructed the Ministry of Sports and Tourism to organize boxing events in the Kingdom to promote Muay Thai boxing.

Thai boxing’s president and an advisor to culture minister Thanwakom Thipayachan recently met with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss ways to boost Thai boxing’s appeal locally, nationally, and internationally.

The discussion was also attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Distat Hotrakitya, and Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

In the meeting, Gen Thanwakom presented a report on guidelines and policies for further developing Thai boxing. These guidelines and policies can help generate income and jobs in the country and also promote Thai martial arts worldwide.

In addition, he proposed the creation of a multifaceted platform covering all aspects of boxing activities. This platform would include training, boxing competitions, Muay Thai studies and research, related equipment and venues, and Muay Thai exercises to promote health, especially among the elderly.

A Thai boxing festival is recommended as a way to promote Thai culture, with the platform requesting cooperation from all related ministries. Consequently, more revenue would be generated, and the economy would be revitalized, Gen Thanwakom said.

According to the Prime Minister, Thai boxing plays an instrumental role in soft power for Thailand since it is often incorporated into global fighting events.

In addition, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to consult with relevant departments and work with private sector partners to organize a Muay Thai Festival.

Besides Thai Muay Thai boxing, such an event would also highlight other aspects of Thai culture, including clothing and food.

Furthermore, it would consider the most effective strategies and plans for all parties to achieve maximum efficiency, he said.