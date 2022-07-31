Arsenal vs. Sevilla, Result: Score, Updates, Highlights & Hat trick

(CTN News) – On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal completed their preseason campaign with an emphatic, Arsenal vs. Sevilla 6-0 win over La Liga giants Sevilla in the Emirates Cup final in North London.

In the first 20 minutes, Mikel Arteta‘s hosts ran riot as the Gunners made it six wins from six preseason games.

It was 4-0 before the break thanks to Bukayo Saka‘s early penalty, two neat finishes from Gabriel Jesus, and a second for the England star.

Advertisement

After the restart, Jesus completed a hat trick with another poacher’s finish, and substitute Eddie Nketiah sealed it in the dying minutes.

It’s a dream come true for Arsenal fans to have Jesus score a hat trick:

As a newly-signed Arsenal player, Jesus has had a sensational start after moving from Manchester United.

His seven goals in five preseason games demonstrate his readiness for the 2022/23 season. The Gunners pushed to bring him to the Emirates Stadium after he scored a hat trick on his home debut.

Advertisement

After the Arteta looking to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he will be confident of hitting the ground running, after failing to score over 10 Premier League goals in a season since 2019/20.

Arsenal vs. Sevilla final score 1H 2H Final Arsenal 4 2 6 Sevilla 0 0 0 Goals:

ARS — Bukayo Saka (penalty) — 10th min.

ARS — Gabriel Jesus (Granit Xhaka) — 13th min.

ARS — Gabriel Jesus (Gabriel Martinelli) — 15th min.

ARS — Bukayo Saka — 19th min.

ARS — Gabriel Jesus (Gabriel Martinelli) — 80th min.

ARS — Eddie Nketiah (Gabriel Martinelli) — 88th min. The Arsenal vs. Sevilla matchup, highlights from preseason: Full-time: Arsenal 6, Sevilla 0 A dominant performance from Arsenal on home soil as they prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League season! Advertisement A hat trick from Gabriel Jesus continues his impressive start to life as a Gunner as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on August 5. Half-time Arsenal vs. Sevilla: Arsenal 4, Sevilla 0 Arsenal lead 4-0 at the break in the Emirates Cup final after a fantastic first half. Advertisement Arteta’s Arsenal tore Sevilla apart in North London with two goals each from Saka and Jesus. The latter scored his first Arsenal goals at Emirates Stadium. Detailed lineups for Arsenal vs. Sevilla As for Arteta, the new man Gabriel Jesus is expected to start this match in place of summer signing Fabio Vieira. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also likely to miss the match due to knocks, but both players are expected to be fit for this match. Arsenal starting XI (4-3-2-1): Ramsdale (GK) — Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White — Xhaka, Partey — Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka — Jesus Advertisement The transfer of Jules Kounde to Barcelona forced Julen Lopetegui to reshuffle his defense. Sevilla starting XI (4-3-3): Bono (GK) — Acuna, Rekik, Angel, Navas — Jordan, Fernando Rakitic— Lamela, En-Nesyri, Corona People Also Read: Advertisement

Joe Burrow Will Miss Some of Training Camp Due To Appendix Surgery

Panphet’s Family‘ Does Not Blame’ A French Muay Thai Fighter For Her Son’s Death

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United result: Highlights From The Final Score