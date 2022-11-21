The Bengals Lose To Labriola

(CTN News) – After the game, there were lots of friendly numbers. Against the Bengals, they converted 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) on third down.

The Steelers outrushed Cincinnati, 102-62, and had a better per-carry average, 4.3 to 2.6. They had 351 net yards, three touchdowns, and 30 points. A 41-27 loss to the Chargers in November 2021 was the Steelers’ most points in a game since they scored 37.

The performance against the Bengals could be viewed as an indication of progress, but you must suppress that sentiment.

This is because there are no moral victories in the NFL, and now that the season’s over, the notion that making progress is a worthwhile accomplishment sounds hollow.

On the other hand, the Bengals were playing well in the first half.

The Steelers led Cincinnati 20-17 at halftime, scoring on four of their five offensive possessions; they were 2 for 3 in the red zone, plus-1 in turnovers, 71.4 percent on third down, and were running the ball and stopping the run better than the Bengals.

In addition, the Steelers were to receive the kickoff in the second half, but that is where things fell apart. I do not refer to the kickoff specifically, but to the second half as a whole.

It is worth noting that there were 12 games on Sunday, and the winning team outscored its opponent in 11 of them in the second half. The Steelers lacked a strong finishing kick in the third quarter and then failed to make up the ground they had lost in the fourth quarter.

According to Coach Mike Tomlin, field positioning in the second half of the game, particularly in the third quarter, contributed significantly to the outcome of the game. On offense, we had a short field and were unable to generate points. I think we had a holding penalty and ended up on third-and-25.

Tomlin stated, “We did not. I thought that was significant.” “We pinned them back and they drove plus 90 yards and scored a touchdown on the next drive.” I thought that was an effective sequence of play from a field positioning standpoint.”

When you are in that position, field positioning is important. Once you’ve achieved something, you have to maintain it. You will not be able to allow them to drive the field when you have it on defense. These are a few factors that I believe influence the second half of the football game.”

In order to understand the defeat, Tomlin’s words must be linked to specific events in the third quarter.

On three plays after receiving the second half kickoff, the Steelers gained just one yard and punted. In response to the Bengals’ punt, the Steelers lost 16 yards of field position, resulting in their second possession of the half beginning at their 9-yard line.

The Bengals took over at their 41-yard line following a second three-and-out by the offense. In seven plays and 59 yards, Joe Burrow completed a 1-yard pass to Trenton Irwin to give Cincinnati the lead, 24-20.

Having run nine plays for 13 yards and consuming four minutes, 45 seconds of game time following the Bengals’ kickoff, the Steelers had lost the lead after their third consecutive three-and-out.

With T.J. Watt’s interception in the third quarter, the Steelers had a final opportunity to score, but despite favorable field position at the Cincinnati 21-yard line, the offense made an odd and frustrating attempt to capitalize on their position.

The play was nullified by a holding penalty assessed to Pat Freiermuth on Harris’ run for 13. As Pickett and Harris failed to make a handoff, Pickett attempted a 7-yard pass to Pickens, but that pass was nullified because Hassenauer was illegally downfield since the original play was supposed to be a run.

In the second half, two short passes were incomplete, and on third-and-25, the Steelers opted for a give-up draw play and a punt that pinned the Bengals at the 7-yard line.

