(CTN News) – Throughout his first season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Jon Scheyer has not lost a game.

The Duke Basketball team (22-8, 13-6 ACC) won 71-67 on Tuesday night over NC State in the first game of their conference tournament in order to complete a perfect 16-0 home record and stay within striking distance of a fourth-place finish in the conference and a two-round bye in the next round.

To end the month of February, after an 84-60 loss to the Wolfpack in January, the Blue Devils were able to split the season series and win their fifth straight game to end the month.

The move makes Scheyer the third men’s basketball coach in Division I to end his first season with an undefeated record at home, joining Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Kentucky’s John Calipari as the only coaches to achieve this feat.

As a result of Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach’s performance in the second half, Duke Basketball opened up an 18-point lead over NC State after Duke Basketball managed to make a slow start shooting in the first half. A total of 11 points and 13 rebounds were recorded by Filipowski in the game.

During the third consecutive game that Roach had at least 18 points, and Mitchell also had at least ten points.

As a result of Jarkel Joiner’s 26 points, NC State had almost been able to reverse a double-digit deficit by the time Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 18.4 seconds left in the game.

The first half of the game was extremely cold

As a result of a large disparity of trips to the free throw line, the Blue Devils led 33-29 at halftime despite a poor shooting performance.

As for the Duke basketball team, they shot 38% from the field (10-of-26) and 1 of 9 from the three-point line, but they took 17 free throw attempts compared to NC State’s one.

It was Jarkel Joiner who led the Wolfpack in the first half with 12 points, while Duke Basketball Jeremy Roach had eight points in the period. Kyle Filipowski contributed six points and 10 rebounds in the first 20 minutes of the game.

With 8:22 left in the first half, NC State’s leading scorer Terquavion Smith was held scoreless after picking up a technical foul and his second foul in the first half.

