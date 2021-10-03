 Barcelona FC Defeated by Atlético Madrid 2-0

Former Liverpool Luis Suárez created more misery on his old club Barcelona FC as Atlético Madrid won the game 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Thomas Lemar and Suárez were enough for Atlético Madrid to secure 3 points and lop a heap of pressure on Ronald Koeman’s struggling Barcelona.

Coach Ronald Koeman’s struggling Barcelona FC have won just one game in their last six as their early-season struggles and shows no signs of easing.

For all the problems surrounding Barca this season, this loss was actually their first in La Liga, however, it leaves them eighth in the table on 12 points. Prior to their loss to Atlético Madrid, Barcelona FC had three wins and three draws to their name.

The football club also had back-to-back 3-0 losses in the Champions League. Inflicting harm Koeman’s position with the club.

Barca now has a two-week break from the action with their next game at home to Valencia on 17 October.

In other Champions League news, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s confused why players refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.

There have been growing concerns about the rate of vaccination with the Premier League and Champions League with less than half of players vaccinated in most clubs.

Klopp says “99%” of Liverpool’s players have been jabbed and he has not had to convince any player to do so.

