Nissan Rogue SUV Has Been Recalled For Its Collapsing Ignition Key.

(CTN News) – There is a problem with the ignition key on 712,458 Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport SUVs in the United States that has been notified by Nissan to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Nissan claims that its key is a “jackknife” design that can collapse while the vehicle is in motion, resulting in the vehicle shutting off in the process.

It is a problem affecting only the base S level of the Rogue and Rogue Sport SUVs in the United States and affects 517,472 Rogue models and 194,986 Rogue Sport models.

A Nissan spokesperson has confirmed that other trim levels, as well as the Rogues produced in the recent past, have an Intelligent Key, and that the jackknife-style key is no longer being used. As far as we know, Nissan and Infiniti do not have any other models affected by this problem.

In the recall report, it stated that the internal pivot within the key fob that allows it to fold may weaken over time, allowing it to unlock and rotate downward if the pivot weakens.

There is also a possibility that the driver could accidentally shut off the vehicle by accidentally touching the key with his or her hand.

As a rule, Nissan advises owners not to attach anything to the key fob and to use the key in the non-folding position when using the key.

A fastener will be introduced to dealers and rental fleets so that they can insert it into the key slot in order to prevent the key from folding while the vehicle is being driven.

Nissan will provide a fix to dealers, and they will then insert a spacer in the key slot of owners’ key fobs so that the key will no longer be able to collapse in the future.

The company has issued a “stop sale” order, which means that until the fix has been applied to the affected vehicles in the dealer’s inventory, the dealers are not able to sell, lease, trade, rent, or loan any of the vehicles affected by the order.

For more information, or to find out whether or not their vehicle is included in the recall, Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport owners should check the NHTSA recall site.

Is Nissan Japanese or Korean?

ORIGINS OF NISSAN

The name Nissan originated in Japan, when founder Yoshisuke Aikawa became president of Nihon Sangyo in 1928. Primarily dealing in foundries and auto parts, Nihon Sangyo debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by its ticker name in 1933.

